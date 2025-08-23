Oviedo Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: Preview, Match Prediction, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know

Madrid kicked off the season with a 1-0 win over Osasuna, while Oviedo began their return to the top flight with a 2-0 defeat away to Villarreal

  • Real Madrid take on Oviedo in the second fixture of the 2025-26 La Liga

  • Los Blancos won 1-0 against Osasuna in their opening game

  • Xabi Alonso will have his task cut out against Oviedo

Xabi Alonso has declared that "anyone can be a starter" as Real Madrid look to secure back-to-back LaLiga wins when they face Real Oviedo on Sunday.

Madrid kicked off the season with a 1-0 win over Osasuna, while Oviedo began their return to the top flight with a 2-0 defeat away to Villarreal.

Los Blancos’ winning start under new coach Alonso meant that Madrid extended their unbeaten opening-day record to 17 consecutive games (winning 11, drawing five), last losing to Deportivo La Coruna in August 2008.

Following his debut campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu, in which he netted 32 goals in 35 league appearances to finish top of LaLiga's scoring charts, Kylian Mbappe was on the scoresheet again in Madrid’s opener.

Looking ahead to Sunday's game, Alonso highlighted the importance of Madrid's strength in depth.

"I'm sure that for Oviedo and its people it's a special match," said Alonso.

"Now we go and for us it is also very important to continue growing away from home, to be competitive, no matter where we play, to continue giving a good level. It's the third week since we started, but we're looking forward to tomorrow's game."

"We have only played one match, and statistics should be taken with a grain of salt. All players are important, and I count on them, and since I make the call-up, anyone can be a starter."

Oviedo play their first LaLiga fixture at home for the first time since the 2000-01 season, having fought their way up through last season's Segunda Division play-offs.

Historically, Oviedo have struggled against Madrid, winning only 14 of 85 previous meetings and losing 55.

The most recent matchup between these teams came in the Copa del Rey in November 2002, when Madrid won 4-0.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Real Oviedo – Santi Cazorla

Cazorla heroically guided Oviedo back to Spain’s top tier last term, though he has since announced that this will be his final season in professional football.

While his game has been primarily reduced to off-the-bench cameos, the former Spain international cropped up with five goals and three assists last season, crucially netting twice in the promotion play-offs.

Real Madrid – Arda Guler

Guler featured sporadically last term, making half of his LaLiga appearances off the bench (14), but the Turkish star looks set to enjoy a prolonged spell in the starting XI with Jude Bellingham absent through injury.

The playmaker was given a starting berth against Osasuna, and registered the second-most passes in the final third (47), only ranking behind Alvaro Carreras (64).

MATCH PREDICTION: REAL MADRID WIN

Despite their great overall record against Oviedo, Madrid have not managed a win in any of their last four LaLiga away matches against them, drawing three and losing one since their 3-2 victory at the old Carlos Tartiere in September 1996.

This marks Madrid's longest winless streak at Oviedo’s ground in league play since November 1952, when they went eight games with three draws and five losses.

These teams last time they met in the league, back in June 2001. The match ended 1-1, with three of the last four La Liga games between these teams having finished level.

Meanwhile, Oviedo have picked up just one win in their last 11 LaLiga encounters against Madrid — a 1-0 triumph back in December 1998, when Fernando Vázquez and Guus Hiddink were the respective managers.

Los Blancos have won 11 and lost three of their last 14 league matches, and if their run continues without a draw, they could reach 15 straight LaLiga games without sharing points for the first time since September 2016, when they recorded 16 wins and one loss under Zinedine Zidane.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Real Oviedo: 12.4%

Draw: 18.9%

Real Madrid: 68.6%

