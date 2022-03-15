Live Streaming Of India Vs England, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Date, Time Venue – Full Details

India women will be meeting their English counterparts on Wednesday in a rematch of the 2017 edition final in a round-robin clash of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The India women vs England women encounter starts at 6:30 AM IST. (More Cricket News)

Having lost all their three games so far, England women are in a spot of bother and need to win against India women at any cost to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. The Women in Blue, on the other hand, are brimming with confidence after their mammoth 155-run win against West Indies in their previous game.

The defending champions’ losses came against Australia, West Indies and South Africa and sit seventh in the table. A loss against India women would officially end England women’s chances of making it to the last four. The India women vs England women match can be seen live on Star Sports channels.

For India women, runners-up in the last edition, it is a great opportunity to take revenge of the nine-run loss at Lord’s five years ago. India started their campaign with a comfortable win against arch-rivals Pakistan before being given a reality check by the hosts.

However, the Mithali Raj-led side roared back in style with a huge mammoth win over West Indies, largely due to brilliant hundreds from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. India, West Indies and New Zealand are locked at four points each and a victory on Wednesday would pull them clear of the other two.

IND-W vs ENG-W Head-To-Head

Out of 72 ODIs played between two nations, England women have won 39 times compared to India women’s 31. Only twice the matches ended in no results. In World Cups, both teams faced each other 11 times with England women enjoying a 7-4 head-to-head record. Incidentally, the last time India women faced England women in ODIs was in the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup final.

When is India vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

The India vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match is on March 16, 2022 (Wednesday).

At what time India vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts?

The India vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts at 6:30 AM IST.

Where is India vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match being played?

India vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Which channels in India will live telecast India vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

India vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 3 in India.

How to watch live streaming of India vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of India vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be done via Disney+Hotstar.

Squads:

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole, Freya Davies, Emma Lamb, Natasha Farrant, Lauren Winfield-Hill

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (w), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh