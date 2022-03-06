The moment of truth is here for India. Runners up in 2005 and 2017, India are billed as one of the favorites to win the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in New Zealand. In their opener, Mithali Raj & Co face neigbhours Pakistan in a lopsided fixture. India women have won all their ten previous ODIs against Pakistan. So, India will be fairly confident of pulling off another win and thus setting the tone for the title hunt. With that premise, here's our coverage of the India women vs Pakistan women cricket match:

Preview

After coming close to winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup twice, India are in New Zealand for the 12th edition, looking to end the title drought. In the previous edition, India lost by nine runs in a thrilling final. India women are a lot wiser and also a lot hungrier. They have been camping in New Zealand for the last one month, fine-tuning, acclimatising and of course, playing a lot of matches. And a win against Pakistan will give India the so-called impetus needed in a long-haul tournament.

For Pakistan, realistically, a top-four finish will be counted as a good result. Their best result was a 5th place finish in 2009. In the last two editions, they finished last (8th). But, like every other team, Bismah Maroof & Co are also confident of pulling off something special.

Well, all to play for. Match starts 6:30 AM IST/2:00 PM local. Live action can be watched on Star Sports Network and live streaming is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Likely XIs

India : Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Pakistan : Nahida Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Javeria Khan, Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Aiman Anwar.

Squads

India : Mithali Raj (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia.