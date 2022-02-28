Live Streaming Of IND Vs PAK, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Where To See Live

Mark your calendar! India's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 campaign will start with a mouth-watering group stage clash with arch-rivals Pakistan on March 6 (Sunday). (More Cricket News)

The 12th edition of cricket's oldest tournament starts on March 4 with the hosts New Zealand taking on West Indies in the opening match. But the India vs Pakistan match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui is the most inticipated fixture, even eclipsing the one featuring New Zealand and their Trans-Tasman rivals Australia on March 5.

Here's all you need to know about the marquee match

Preview

To start with, as things stand now, no fans will be allowed at the venue of the India women vs Pakistan women as New Zealand continue to impose stringent COVID-19 rules in the country. But that should not dampen the spirits. Afterall, it's a India vs Pakistan fixture.

On Monday, six days before the India vs Pakistan class, ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said that teams will not be kept in the confines of bio-bubbles during the month-long tournament, but urged players to be "sensible" in the "managed environment" so that the event passes off without a COVID outbreak.

With that fair warning, here's how the India women vs Pakistan women match-up looks like:

India women have never lost an ODI match against their Pakistani counterparts. It's 10-0 in the head-to-head record, including 3-0 in World Cup. In their last meeting, India defeated Pakistan by 95 runs despite posting only 169/9. In that ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match at Derby in England on July 2, Ekta Bisht produced bowling figures of 5/18. The left-arm spinner also claimed magical figures of 5/8 in their previous meeting, in a qualifier match for the tournament, some five months earlier as India dismissed Pakistan for 67 all out.

Bisht, now 36, is not in the India squad for the 2022 World Cup, but India remain the firm favourites against Pakistan. And there's a gap in collective class too. India are fourth in the ICC Women's ODI rankings, while Pakistan are eighth.

India, who lost to England by nine runs in the 2017 final, will hope to start the 2022 campaign with a good win against Pakistan. But, despite being the overwhelming favourites, Mithali Raj & Co will be cautious, to say the least. Pakistan women's cricket team has some fine talents and seasoned operators, who will be motivated enough to produce their best against India. What Babar Azam & Co did against Virat Kohli & Co in the recent Men's T20 World Cup should inspire Bismah Maroof & Co.

Best Performances

India : Finalists in 2005, 2017. This is India's 10th appearance in the tournament.

Pakistan : 5th in 2009. This is Pakistan's fifth appearance in the tournament.

Match and telecast details

Match : 4th match of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, between India and Pakistan

Date : March 6 (Sunday), 2022

Time : 6:30 AM IST/ 02:00 PM local

Venue : Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

TV Channels : Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Live Streaming : Disney+ Hotstar

In Pakistan : PTV Sports, Asports

Fans can also watch in-match clips and highlights on Facebook (@ICC, @cricketworldcup).

Squads

India : Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.