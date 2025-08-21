AS Roma Transfers: Giallorossi Strengthen Attack With Leon Bailey Signing

AS Roma sign Bailey on-loan from Premier League side, Aston Villa
Bailey signs for the Giallorossi after having made 110 appearances in the Premier League
Roma are managed by former Atalanta boss, Gian Piero Gasperini
Roma have announced the loan signing of Leon Bailey from Aston Villa.
The 28-year-old will spend the 2025-26 campaign with the Giallorossi in Serie A, with the Italian club also having the option to buy at the end of the season.
Following spells with Genk, Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa, Bailey has now become the first-ever Jamaican player to represent Roma.
The winger joined Villa ahead of the 2021-22 season after four and a half years with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.
Bailey has made 110 appearances in the Premier League, registering 16 goals and 17 assists in that time.
His most prolific campaign came in 2023-24 as he netted 10 goals and provided nine assists to help Villa qualify for the Champions League. Only Ollie Watkins (19) scored more for the Villans that term in the league.
Bailey is Roma's second loan signing from the Premier League this summer, following Evan Ferguson through the door, while they have also acquired Neil El Aynaoui, Wesley Franca, and Daniele Ghilardi.