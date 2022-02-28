ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, Live Streaming: Where To Watch Live - Full Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details

The 12th edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3, 2022. Eight teams, including hosts New Zealand and defending champions England, will compete in the tournament. In total, 31 matches will be played at six venues. (More Cricket News)

First held in 1973, the Women's ODI World Cup is cricket's oldest world championship, beating the Men's World Cup (1975) by two years.

Here's all you need to know about ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022

Competing Teams: Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies.

How to watch: Star Sports Network has the rights to telecast ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan. And the channels are - Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Live streaming of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in India will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, and Bhutan can stream live on Yupp TV.

Elsewhere...

Afghanistan - RTA; Australia - Fox Sports, Kayo; Bangladesh - GTV, Rabbithole; Canada - Willow, Hotstar; Caribbean Islands - ESPN, ESPN Play; Continental Europe, SEA & South America - YuppTV; Hong Kong - Astro Cricket; Malaysia - Astro Cricket; MENA - CricLife, Switch, New Zealand - Sky Sport, Sky Now, SkyGo; Pacific Islands - Digicel; Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports; UK - Sky Cricket, SkyGo, Sky Sports YouTube; USA - Willow TV, Sling, ESPN+

Fans can also watch in-match clips and highlights on dedicated Facebook (@ICC, @cricketworldcup) pages.

Format: Each of the eight teams will play the other in a single-league format. Then, the top four sides after the league stage will play in the semi-finals with the winners meeting in the final.

Venues: Hagley Oval, Christchurch; Eden Park, Auckland; Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui; Seddon Park, Hamilton; Basin Reserve, Wellington; University Oval, Dunedin.

India Complete Schedule

Indian national women's cricket team will start campaign with a blockbuster clash against Pakistan national team on March 6 (Sunday) at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. It will be followed by matches against New Zealand national women's team on March 10 (Thursday) at Seddon Park, Hamilton, against West Indies women's team at the same venue.

In a repeat of last edition's final, Mithali Raj & Co will take on England national women's team on March 16 (Wednesday) at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. India then face the Australian national women's team, the six-time champions on March 19 (Saturday) at Eden Park, Auckland.

On March 22 (Tuesday), India take on neighbours Bangladesh at Seddon Park, Hamilton. India will complete their group stage engagements with a clash against two-time semi-finalists, South Africa on March 27 (Sunday) at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

India made the ICC Women's World Cup debut in 1978. And have since missed only once, in the 1988 edition, of the

Full Schedule (All times IST)

March 4, 6.30 AM: New Zealand vs West Indies at Mount Maunganui;

March 5, 2:30 AM: Bangladesh vs South Africa, Dunedin;

March 5, 6.30 AM: Australia vs England, Hamilton;

March 6, 6.30 AM: Pakistan vs India, Tauranga;

March 7, 2.30 AM: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Dunedin;

March 8, 6.30 AM: Australia vs Pakistan, Mount Maunganui;

March 9, 2.30 AM: West Indies vs England, Dunedin;

March 10, 6.30 AM: India vs New Zealand, Hamilton;

March 11, 6.30 AM: Pakistan vs South Africa, Mount Maunganui;

March 12, 6.30 AM: India vs West Indies, Hamilton;

March 13, 2.30 AM: New Zealand vs Australia, Wellington;

March 14, 6.30 AM: South Africa vs England, Mount Maunganui;

March 14, 2.30 AM: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Hamilton;

Match 15, 6.30 AM: Australia vs West Indies, Mount Maunganui;

March 16, 6.30 AM: India vs England, Wellington;

March 17, 6.30 AM: New Zealand vs South Africa, Hamilton;

March 18, 2.30 AM: Bangladesh vs West Indies, Mount Maunganui;

March 19, 6.30 AM: India vs Australia, Auckland;

March 20, 2.30 AM: New Zealand vs England, Auckland;

March 21, 6.30 AM: West Indies vs Pakistan, Hamilton;

March 22, 6.30 AM: India vs Bangladesh, Hamilton;

March 24, 2.30 AM: South Africa vs West Indies, Wellington;

March 24, 6.30 AM: England vs Pakistan, Wellington;

March 25, 2.30 AM: Bangladesh vs Australia, Christchurch;

March 26, 2.30 AM: New Zealand vs Pakistan, Wellington;

March 27, 2.30 AM: England vs Bangladesh, Christchurch;

March 27, 6.30 AM: India vs South Africa, Wellington;

March 30, 2.30 AM: Semi-Final 1, Christchurch;

March 31, 6.30 AM: Semi-Final 2, Wellington;

April 3, 6.30 AM: Final, Christchurch.

Squads

Australia : Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nic Carey, Ash Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Travelling reserves: Georgia Redmayne, Heather Graham

Bangladesh : Nigar Sultana (c), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Suraiya Azmin, Sanjida Akter Meghla

England : Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver (vc), Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt

Travelling Reserves: Lauren Bell, Mady Villiers

India : Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

New Zealand : Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Pakistan : Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar (vc), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz

South Africa : Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon (vc), Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Maria Klaas, Mignon du Preez, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Tumi Sekhukhune

Travelling reserves: Andrie Steyn, Nadine de Klerk, Raisibe Ntozakhe

West Indies : Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada William

Travelling Reserves: Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru, Jannillea Glasgow.

Teams' Best Performances

Australia (6): 1978, 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005, 2013.

Bangladesh: This is their first appearance

England (4): 1973, 1993, 2009, 2017

India: Finalists in 2005, 2017.

New Zealand (1): 2000

Pakistan: 5th in 2009

South Africa: Semi-finalists in 2000, 2017

West Indies: Finalists in 2013

Of the eight teams qualified for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup, only three teams -- Australia, England and New Zealand -- have competed in every edition so far. Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sri Lanka are the national teams that had competed in the previous editions, at least once. And International XI competed in two previous editions, in 1973 and 1982. Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and a 'Young England' team had also taken part in the inaugural edition (1973).

Individual Records

Most Runs: Debbie Hockley (New Zealand) - 1501 runs

Highest Score: Belinda Clark (Australia) - 229 not out against Denmark in Mumbai on December 16, 1997. She is also the only player to have scored a double century in the Women's World Cup.

Most Runs In A Tournament: Debbie Hockley (New Zealand) - 456 in 1997 (India)

Most Wickets: Lyn Fullston (Australia) - 39 wickets

Best Bowling Figures: Jackie Lord (New Zealand) - 6/10 in eight overs (including two maidens) against India in Auckland on January 14, 1982.

Most Wickets In A Tournament: Lyn Fullston - 23 wickets in 1982 (New Zealand)

Most Dismissals By A Wicketkeeper: Jane Smit (England) - 40

Most Catches By A Fielder: Janette Brittin (England) - 19.