Deepika Singh: I Had Never Planned That I’d Be Protagonist Of A Show

Deepika, one of television’s big names, made her debut as Sandhya Rathi in the show 'Diya Aur Baati Hum'. She later appeared in the show 'Kavach... MahaShivratri'. Talking about what she likes about working on the small screen, Deepika told IANS on the sets of her latest show, 'Mangal Lakshmi': “I think God has chosen me. I had never planned that I would be the protagonist of a show when I joined 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' in 2011, and still, I am the protagonist of this wonderful show.” The actress is grateful for all the opportunities that have come her way. “I feel blessed and grateful that, as an actor, I got such a good opportunity to perform in such beautiful scripts, whether it's Sandhya Rathi, Sandhya Patwardhan, or now Mangal,” she said.