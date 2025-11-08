The Night Manager Season 2 Teaser: Tom Hiddleston Is Back With A New Identity; Prime Video Thriller Gets Release Date

Prime Video on Saturday unveiled the teaser of The Night Manager Season 2
The Night Manager is back with its second season after a decade. Prime Video on Saturday released the teaser of The Night Manager Season 2, alongside the release date. Tom Hiddleston and Olivia Colman are reprising their respective roles in the thriller series. Camila Morrone and Diego Calva have joined the cast and will be playing key roles in the new season. It is all set to premiere in January 2026.
The first three episodes of the series will premiere on January, 11, 2026. with one new episode releasing every Sunday. The finale episode will release on February 1.
All episodes of Season Two of the critically-acclaimed crime drama will stream exclusively on Prime Video worldwide (excluding the UK) and on BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK.