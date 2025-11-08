The Night Manager Season 2 Teaser: Tom Hiddleston Is Back With A New Identity; Prime Video Thriller Gets Release Date

The Night Manager Season 2 teaser has been unveiled by Amazon Prime Video. The streamer also announced the release date of Tom Hiddleston starrer.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Night Manager Season 2 teaser
Tom Hiddleston starrer The Night Manager Season 2 teaser Photo: YouTube/Prime Video
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Prime Video on Saturday unveiled the teaser of The Night Manager Season 2

  • Tom Hiddleston and Olivia Colman are reprising their respective roles in the thriller series

  • Camila Morrone and Diego Calva have joined the cast of the second season

The Night Manager is back with its second season after a decade. Prime Video on Saturday released the teaser of The Night Manager Season 2, alongside the release date. Tom Hiddleston and Olivia Colman are reprising their respective roles in the thriller series. Camila Morrone and Diego Calva have joined the cast and will be playing key roles in the new season. It is all set to premiere in January 2026.

The Night Manager Season 2 teaser

The Night Manager 2 release date

The first three episodes of the series will premiere on January, 11, 2026. with one new episode releasing every Sunday. The finale episode will release on February 1.

All episodes of Season Two of the critically-acclaimed crime drama will stream exclusively on Prime Video worldwide (excluding the UK) and on BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Play Stopped With Rain In The Air | IND 52/0 (4.5)

  2. Pakistan In Serious Danger Of Missing LA 2028 Olympics Cricket After ICC Board Decision

  3. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  4. Sarfaraz Khan Finds Support From Siddhesh Lad Amid Poor Ranji Trophy Form

  5. Dasun Shanaka Named Sri Lanka T20I Vice-Captain For Tri-Series Against Pakistan And Zimbabwe

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  2. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

  3. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

  4. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  5. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengaluru Weather: Thunderstorms Expected with Moderate Air Quality

  2. Mumbai AQI Update: Thick Smog Blankets City as Air Quality Deteriorates to Unhealthy Levels

  3. Police Must Furnish Grounds Of Arrest In Writing, Or Arrest Is Illegal: SC

  4. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta Says Attempts Were Made To Stall Ayodhya Case Hearing In Supreme Court

  5. Tiger Attack Kills Farmer In Mysuru; Safaris Suspended In Nagarahole And Bandipur

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  2. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  3. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  4. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  5. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

World News

  1. Hasina Admits ‘Mistakes’ by Security Forces, Questions Legitimacy of Upcoming Bangladesh Polls

  2. India Says 44 Nationals Now Serving In Russian Army, Urges Moscow To End Recruitment

  3. Trump Says He May Visit India Next Year, Praises PM Modi As 'A Great Man'

  4. Indonesia: Explosion at Jakarta Mosque Injures Over 50 Worshippers During Friday Prayers

  5. Indian Reaction To Indian-Origin Mamdani's Win In NYC Somewhat Mixed

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 8, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope For November 9–15, 2025: Positive Changes And New Beginnings Await Aries, Virgo, And Pisces

  3. Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

  4. Chirag Paswan: NDA’s Rising Voice Eyes Bigger Role In Bihar 2025

  5. Bihar Elections | The Issue Of Paper Leaks Gets Sidelined As The Jobs Narrative Takes Centre Stage

  6. Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release

  7. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  8. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers