Man On The Run: Documentary Based On Paul McCartney's Life And Career Gets OTT Release Date; Watch Teaser

The official teaser trailer of the upcoming film Man on the Run, a documentary on Paul McCartney's life, has been released
It will show McCartney's life after The Beatles' breakup and the formation of Wings with his wife, Linda
Directed by Morgan Neville, Man on the Run will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 25, 2026
Amazon Prime Video unveiled the official teaser trailer of the upcoming film Man on the Run, which takes viewers on an intimate journey through Paul McCartney's extraordinary life following The Beatles' breakup and the formation of the band Wings with his wife, Linda, in the 1970s.
Helmed by Academy Award-winning director Morgan Neville, Man on the Run chronicles the arc of McCartney's solo career as he faces challenges as an independent musician while creating new music to define a new decade. It features unseen footage and rare archival materials of Paul's life.
In the opening clip of the teaser, McCartney says, “The Beatles had broken up and I was thinking, what do I do now?”
“How can I ever do anything that’s anywhere near as good as The Beatles?”
The video also features clips of The Beatles, his wife and others.
In the voiceover, he says, “I was on my own for the first time. I had to look inside myself, so I put a new band together. I thought we should start from square one. It was a puzzle I had to unravel.”
Watch the teaser here
Man on the Run is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and produced by Tremolo, in association with MPL and Polygram Entertainment. The documentary will have a limited theatrical run before its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video on February 25, 2026.
Morgan Neville, Chloe Simmons, Meghan Walsh, Scott Rodger and Ben Chappell, Michele Anthony and David Blackman have served as the producers. Caitrin Rogers and Paul McCartney are the executive producers.
Man on the Run also marks the beginning of a partnership between McCartney, Amazon, and Universal Music Group. McCartney is releasing his book Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run on November 4, which will be available on Amazon and Audible. The book is about his post-Beatles career.