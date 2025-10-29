Man On The Run: Documentary Based On Paul McCartney's Life And Career Gets OTT Release Date; Watch Teaser

Directed by Morgan Neville, Man on the Run, based on Paul McCartney's life and career, will release on Amazon Prime Video in February 2026.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Paul McCartneys Man On The Run gets OTT release date
Paul McCartney's Man On The Run gets OTT release date, watch teaser Photo: Prime Video
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The official teaser trailer of the upcoming film Man on the Run, a documentary on Paul McCartney's life, has been released

  • It will show McCartney's life after The Beatles' breakup and the formation of Wings with his wife, Linda

  • Directed by Morgan Neville, Man on the Run will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 25, 2026

Amazon Prime Video unveiled the official teaser trailer of the upcoming film Man on the Run, which takes viewers on an intimate journey through Paul McCartney's extraordinary life following The Beatles' breakup and the formation of the band Wings with his wife, Linda, in the 1970s.

Helmed by Academy Award-winning director Morgan Neville, Man on the Run chronicles the arc of McCartney's solo career as he faces challenges as an independent musician while creating new music to define a new decade. It features unseen footage and rare archival materials of Paul's life.

Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Halle Berry starrer Crime 101 Trailer - YouTube/Amazon MGM Studios
Crime 101 Trailer: Chris Hemsworth Partners With Halle Berry For A Heist; Mark Ruffalo Is Determined To Stop It

BY Garima Das

In the opening clip of the teaser, McCartney says, “The Beatles had broken up and I was thinking, what do I do now?”

“How can I ever do anything that’s anywhere near as good as The Beatles?”

Related Content
Related Content

The video also features clips of The Beatles, his wife and others.

In the voiceover, he says, “I was on my own for the first time. I had to look inside myself, so I put a new band together. I thought we should start from square one. It was a puzzle I had to unravel.”

Watch the teaser here

Man on the Run is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and produced by Tremolo, in association with MPL and Polygram Entertainment. The documentary will have a limited theatrical run before its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video on February 25, 2026.

Morgan Neville, Chloe Simmons, Meghan Walsh, Scott Rodger and Ben Chappell, Michele Anthony and David Blackman have served as the producers. Caitrin Rogers and Paul McCartney are the executive producers.

Invincible 4 teaser trailer, release, plot, cast - Prime Video
Invincible 4 Will See Lee Pace As Villain Thragg; Series To Release In March 2026; Check Out Teaser Trailer

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Man on the Run also marks the beginning of a partnership between McCartney, Amazon, and Universal Music Group. McCartney is releasing his book Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run on November 4, which will be available on Amazon and Audible. The book is about his post-Beatles career. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1: Wolvaardt’s 169 Powers SA-W To 319

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Chevrons Look To Subdue Out-Of-Form Afghans

  3. England Vs South Africa, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Is Sophie Ecclestone Fit For Semi-Final?

  4. New Zealand Vs England Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: NZ To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Babar Azam Out For Duck As SA Beat PAK By 55 Runs In Rawalpindi

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala Left’s PM SHRI Crisis: CPI Stands Firm, To Boycott Cabinet Meeting

  2. Raj Thackeray-Led MNS Releases Teaser For Rally In Mumbai Against Election Commission On November 1

  3. Cyclone ‘Montha’ Set to Hit Andhra Coast on Oct 28; AP, Odisha on High Alert

  4. LJP’s Second Act: How Chirag Paswan Reclaimed The LJP And The NDA Spotlight

  5. IMD Weather Update: Rainfall Predicted in UP, MP, Chhattisgarh; Bihar, Jharkhand to Stay Dry

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Netanyahu Orders "Immediate Powerful" Strikes On Gaza In New Test For Ceasefire

  2. Armed Attack On Police And Paramilitary Stations In Pakistan’s Balochistan Province

  3. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  4. Twelve Feared Dead After Small Plane Crashes In Kenya’s Kwale County

  5. Trump Praises Japan’s PM Sanae Takaichi, Signs Landmark Rare Earths Deal

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’