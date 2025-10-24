Crime 101 Trailer: Chris Hemsworth Partners With Halle Berry For A Heist; Mark Ruffalo Is Determined To Stop It

Crime 101 trailer was launched by Amazon MGM Studios on October 23
The heist drama stars Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, and Monica Barbaro, among others
Crime 101 will have a theatrical release on February 13, 2026
Amazon MGM Studios, on Thursday (October 23), unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming heist thriller Crime 101, starring Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, and Monica Barbaro, among others. Directed by Bart Layton, it is set to release in February 2026. Set against the backdrop of Los Angeles, Crime 101 is a high-octane heist drama which explores moral dilemmas.
Crime 101 trailer
Based on Don Winslow's novella of the same name, Crime 101 follows the story of Hemsworth, a notorious thief who joins hands with an insurance broker (Halle Berry) for his biggest, and final heist. Mark Ruffalo, who plays Detective Lou Lubesnick is pursuing them, and he has to stop the heist at any cost.
The trailer builds both intrigue and tension. Layton, who is known for his thrillers having both psychological depth and realism, promises to present yet another adrenaline-charged, gritty thriller with Crime 101.
The 3-minute trailer starts with Davis and Sharon introducing each other and she says she wants to be in his “line of work,” and then it cuts to the former driving in a car wearing a face mask and carrying a gun.
Later, they are seen in a restaurant, where Sharon tells Davis he looks like “a person who has secrets.” She adds, “You got the car, the clothes. But you can’t seem to look me in the eye.”
On the other hand, Lou gives an update about his investigation into the heists with his team of detectives. He says, "We’re looking at robberies of jewels, money or high-value items in the last four years."
"Now, remove every robbery where there was DNA left at the scene. I think all of these are the same guy and he hits every time along the 101 freeway," he adds.
In another clip, Davis is seen convincing Sharon to participate in a heist together in the company where she is employed as a vice president. She agrees if she get $3 million of the $11 million he steals.
The trailer ends with Sharon saying that Davis was breaking "every rule you’ve ever lived by" with their heist and when she asks what makes this job “different," he replies, "There comes a moment when you realize you don’t have as much time as you thought you had."
Watch the trailer here
The other cast of the film includes Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte.
The film has been produced by Working Title, RAW, and Wild State Production in association with The Story Factory.
Layton and Hemsworth are producing Crime 101 along with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Derrin Schlesinger, Dimitri Doganis, Shane Salerno, and Benjamin Grayson. Bergen Swanson, Sarah-Jane Wright, Amelia Granger, Joely Fether, and Peter Straughan have served as executive producers.
Crime 101 will have a theatrical release on February 13, 2026.