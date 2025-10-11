Invincible 4 Will See Lee Pace As Villain Thragg; Series To Release In March 2026; Check Out Teaser Trailer

Invincible Season 4 is confirmed to release in March 2026. Lee Pace has joined as the voice cast of Thragg.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Invincible 4 teaser trailer
Invincible 4 teaser trailer, release, plot, cast Photo: Prime Video
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Amazon Prime Video released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming show, Invincible Season 4

  • Lee Pace will voice the Viltrumite Thragg, the dangerous villain

  • The series is all set to premiere in March 2026

Amazon Prime Video, on Friday, October 10, announced Invincible Season 4 release date window at New York Comic Con. The streamer also unveiled the Burger Mart-inspired teaser trailer of the adult-animated series. It is all set to premiere next year in March.

As per a report in Deadline, the OTT giant revealed that Lee Pace will play the character Viltrumite Thragg, who is the most dangerous villain of the comic book series. Thragg is the Grand Regent of the Viltrum Empire, who is ruthless and rules his people through cruelty and power. He can go to any length to restore the glory of his empire.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms teaser, release date, cast, plot details - HBO Max
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Teaser: Game Of Thrones Prequel To Explore The Journey Of Ser Duncan And His Squire Egg

BY Garima Das

Watch the teaser trailer for Invincible Season 4 here.

About Invincible

The show is based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman, co-created by Cory Walker, with contributing creator Ryan Ottley. Invincible 3, with its eight episodes, ended in February 2025. It was already renewed for Season 5 in July at San Diego Comic-Con. 

In Invincible, Mark (Steven Yeun), aka Invincible, fights to protect the people he loves and the entire humanity. In this journey, he faces hurdles and navigates the threat.

Related Content
Related Content

Invincible 4 cast

Apart from Yean, the show also stars Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Lee Pace, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Matthew Rhys, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise Jow.

It is produced by Skybound Entertainment’s animation studio Skybound Animation, and executive-produced by Kirkman, Rogen, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, and Evan Goldberg. Helen Leigh and Cory Walker have served as the co-executive producers of the series.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story trailer - Netflix
Monster Trailer: Charlie Hunnam As The Infamous Serial Killer Ed Gein Will Haunt Your Imagination

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Invincible 4 release date

The show is all set to premiere in March 2026. The release date is yet to be announced.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Jadeja Breaks Opening Stand; WI 21/1 (7.2)

  2. Sri Lanka Vs England Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Rain Cloud Hangs Over Colombo

  3. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Gill Century Breaks Records, Surpasses Rohit, Joins Kohli’s Elite Club - Check Stats

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Jaiswal Misses Double Century On Day 2, Joins Dravid’s Unwanted Record

  5. Did Rohit Sharma Hit His Lamborghini Urus While Practicing? Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  2. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

  3. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  4. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  5. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Many Faces Of The RSS

  2. RSS Has Not Imprisoned Itself With A Fixed Ideology: Ram Madhav

  3. Day In Pics: October 10, 2025

  4. Pilots Urge Grounding Of Air India’s Boeing 787 Fleet Amid Safety Concerns

  5. 100 Years Of RSS: The Scared, And The Unchanged Core

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Search: The Naina Murder Case Review | A Faithful Adaptation That Forgets What Made The Original Haunting

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  2. Who Is Maria Corina Machado And Why Did She Win The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

  3. The Unbearable Lightness of Being László Krasznahorkai

  4. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  5. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

Latest Stories

  1. Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Awarded To Maria Corina Machado For Promoting Democratic Rights In Venezuela

  2. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  3. Horoscope Today, October 10, 2025: Predictions for Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  4. Beyond The Noise: The Silent Crisis Of Mental Health In India

  5. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  6. Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  7. North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

  8. IND Vs WI Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: Dominant Display By India, Yashasvi Nears Double Ton | IND 318-2 (90) Stumps