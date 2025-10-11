Amazon Prime Video released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming show, Invincible Season 4
Lee Pace will voice the Viltrumite Thragg, the dangerous villain
The series is all set to premiere in March 2026
Amazon Prime Video, on Friday, October 10, announced Invincible Season 4 release date window at New York Comic Con. The streamer also unveiled the Burger Mart-inspired teaser trailer of the adult-animated series. It is all set to premiere next year in March.
As per a report in Deadline, the OTT giant revealed that Lee Pace will play the character Viltrumite Thragg, who is the most dangerous villain of the comic book series. Thragg is the Grand Regent of the Viltrum Empire, who is ruthless and rules his people through cruelty and power. He can go to any length to restore the glory of his empire.
Watch the teaser trailer for Invincible Season 4 here.
About Invincible
The show is based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman, co-created by Cory Walker, with contributing creator Ryan Ottley. Invincible 3, with its eight episodes, ended in February 2025. It was already renewed for Season 5 in July at San Diego Comic-Con.
In Invincible, Mark (Steven Yeun), aka Invincible, fights to protect the people he loves and the entire humanity. In this journey, he faces hurdles and navigates the threat.
Invincible 4 cast
Apart from Yean, the show also stars Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Lee Pace, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Matthew Rhys, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise Jow.
It is produced by Skybound Entertainment’s animation studio Skybound Animation, and executive-produced by Kirkman, Rogen, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, and Evan Goldberg. Helen Leigh and Cory Walker have served as the co-executive producers of the series.
Invincible 4 release date
The show is all set to premiere in March 2026. The release date is yet to be announced.