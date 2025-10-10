A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms teaser has been launched by HBO Max
HBO Max has unveiled the first official teaser trailer for the most-awaited show – A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the prequel to the hit series Game of Thrones. The six-episode season will explore the journey and connection between Ser Duncan (Peter Claffey), the Tall, aka Dunk, and Aegon V Targaryen, aka Egg (played by Dexter Sol Ansell). It will provide the audience with an endearing tale of the adventures of the duo in the world of Westeros.
For the unversed, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on George RR Martin’s fantasy novellas titled Tales of Dunk and Egg, set in the world of his A Song of Ice and Fire novels.
Watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms teaser here
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms plot
The official logline of the film reads: "A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms cast
Apart from Claffey and Sol Ansell, the show also stars Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway, Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Henry Ashton as Daeron Targaryen, Youssef Kerkour as Steely Pate, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Plummer and Daniel Monks as Ser Manfred Dondarrion.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is directed by Adina Smith (who directed three of the six episodes) and Owen Harris, who helmed the season’s remaining episodes.
It has been written and executive-produced by Martin and Ira Parker. Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Harris and Sarah Bradshaw are also the executive producers of the series.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release date and time
The upcoming season will start streaming on JioHotstar in India from January 18, 2026, at 8:30 AM IST. New episodes will be released every Monday.
It is originally scheduled to premiere on January 18 on HBO.