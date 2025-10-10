HBO Max has unveiled the first official teaser trailer for the most-awaited show – A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the prequel to the hit series Game of Thrones. The six-episode season will explore the journey and connection between Ser Duncan (Peter Claffey), the Tall, aka Dunk, and Aegon V Targaryen, aka Egg (played by Dexter Sol Ansell). It will provide the audience with an endearing tale of the adventures of the duo in the world of Westeros.