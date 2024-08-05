Hollywood

Watch: HBO Shares First Teaser Of 'Game Of Thrones' Spin-Off 'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' To Be Released Next Year

HBO has released the first teaser of 'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms'. The series is all set to release in 2025.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms teaser
'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' teaser Photo: X
info_icon

HBO has released the first teaser of its most awaited show – ‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms.’ This upcoming show is a spinoff of ‘Game Of Thrones.’ The first teaser introduced the audience to Ser Duncan the Tall. It has already started to become the talk of the town as fans have pinned their hopes on this new series.

Taking to their X, Max shared the first teaser of ‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms’. Sharing the teaser, they wrote, “Meet Dunk and Egg. A sneak peek of the @HBO Original Series #AKnightOfTheSevenKingdoms, coming in 2025 to Max.” The teaser gave a first look at Ser Duncan and Egg. The series is all set to be released by HBO next year, i.e. 2025.

Take a look at the teaser of ‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms’ here.

The teaser has fetched over 7.1K likes. Fans took to the comments and wrote how they are expecting this series to be bigger and better. Reacting to the teaser, one fan said, “I hope this one will be good and not garbage like HOTD.” A second fan wrote, “Dunk is from house Targaryen and Egg is from Winterfell.” A third fan commented, “Hoping this is good.”

‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms’ will explore the journey of Ser Duncan the Tall, also known as Dunk, and Aegon V Targaryen, also known as Egg (played by Dexter Sol Ansell). The series will explore the connection between these two characters, providing fans with a new outlook on the intricate story of Westeros. The prequel aims to broaden the universe crafted by George R.R. Martin, highlighting the historical events that molded the world long before ‘Game of Thrones.’

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Passes Away Aged 55
  2. West Indies Vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs SA Match
  3. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar Blames Spin-Friendly Track For Loss
  4. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay, Charith Asalanka Shine As India Lose By 32 Runs Against Sri Lanka - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Vandersay Rips Through India As Sri Lanka Snatch Series Lead
Football News
  1. Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Says 'Nothing Changes' For Jude Bellingham Despite Kylian Mbappe's Arrival
  2. Rodgers Lauds Celtic's 'Critical' Start To Title Defence After Kilmarnock Demolition
  3. Celtic 4-0 Kilmarnock: Champions Open Title Defence With Dominant Victory
  4. English Premier League: Iraola Insists Tottenham Target Solanke Out Injured For Bournemouth Despite Exit Speculation
  5. Serie A: Federico Chiesa Told To Find New Club 'As Soon As Possible' By Thiago Motta
Tennis News
  1. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  2. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  3. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
  5. Cristina And Sara Of Spain Claim Bronze In Tennis Women's Doubles At Paris Olympics 2024
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  2. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey Player Amit Rohidas Receives One-Match Ban, To Miss IND Vs GER SF
  5. PR Sreejesh Wonders About Final Curtain As Indian Hockey Team Eyes Semifinal Glory At Paris 2024

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  2. Bangladesh Protest: BSF Issues High Alert Along Border Amid Buzz Of Hasina Flying To India
  3. 'Super Hero' Prajeesh Goes Missing After Rescuing Several Locals In Mundakkai Amid Wayanad Landslides | Who Is He?
  4. Crossing The 50% Cap On Reservations Needs A Deeper Study Of Society
  5. Bengaluru: Woman Molested By Man Chasing Her During Morning Walk
Entertainment News
  1. Farah Khan Pens A Heartfelt Note After Mom's Demise: Want To Celebrate Her Every Day
  2. Watch: HBO Shares First Teaser Of 'Game Of Thrones' Spin-Off 'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' To Be Released Next Year
  3. 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Back On Track As Allu Arjun And Sukumar Resume Filming Amidst Fallout Speculations
  4. Ananya Panday, Vikramaditya Motwane's Thriller 'CTRL' Release Date Announced; Watch The Intriguing Teaser
  5. Watch: Aryan Khan Parties With Suhana Khan, Rumoured Girlfriend Larisa Bonesi Also Spotted At The Venue
US News
  1. Kamala Harris To Announce Running Mate Soon | Who Are The Top Picks For VP
  2. 10 Things You Should Have To Become A Flight Attendant
  3. Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success
  4. Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?
  5. Joe Rogan’s ‘Burn The Boats’: The Comedy Special Everyone’s Talking About For All The Wrong Reasons
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Plane Carrying Sheikh Hasina Crosses India; Army Chief Announces Interim Govt
  2. Bangladesh Rocked By Deadly Protests
  3. Kamala Harris To Announce Running Mate Soon | Who Are The Top Picks For VP
  4. Hamas Leader Assassination Complicates Situation For West, Iran And US
  5. Protesters Call For 'Long March To Dhaka' As 101 Killed In Bangladesh | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Plane Carrying Sheikh Hasina Crosses India; Army Chief Announces Interim Govt
  2. Kishore Jena At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Round On TV And Online
  3. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Top 5 Quotes From 'The Fastest Man On The Planet', Noah Lyles
  5. Weather News LIVE: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  6. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For August 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs