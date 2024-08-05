HBO has released the first teaser of its most awaited show – ‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms.’ This upcoming show is a spinoff of ‘Game Of Thrones.’ The first teaser introduced the audience to Ser Duncan the Tall. It has already started to become the talk of the town as fans have pinned their hopes on this new series.
Taking to their X, Max shared the first teaser of ‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms’. Sharing the teaser, they wrote, “Meet Dunk and Egg. A sneak peek of the @HBO Original Series #AKnightOfTheSevenKingdoms, coming in 2025 to Max.” The teaser gave a first look at Ser Duncan and Egg. The series is all set to be released by HBO next year, i.e. 2025.
Take a look at the teaser of ‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms’ here.
The teaser has fetched over 7.1K likes. Fans took to the comments and wrote how they are expecting this series to be bigger and better. Reacting to the teaser, one fan said, “I hope this one will be good and not garbage like HOTD.” A second fan wrote, “Dunk is from house Targaryen and Egg is from Winterfell.” A third fan commented, “Hoping this is good.”
‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms’ will explore the journey of Ser Duncan the Tall, also known as Dunk, and Aegon V Targaryen, also known as Egg (played by Dexter Sol Ansell). The series will explore the connection between these two characters, providing fans with a new outlook on the intricate story of Westeros. The prequel aims to broaden the universe crafted by George R.R. Martin, highlighting the historical events that molded the world long before ‘Game of Thrones.’