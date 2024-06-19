Hollywood

'GoT' Spin-Off 'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' Begins Production

The world of "Game of Thrones" is set to expand further as a new spin-off series has started production, American premium cable network HBO has announced.

A Poster For The Spin-off Series
A Poster For The Spin-off Series Photo: HBO
The show, titled "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", commenced filming in Belfast, Ireland. It is based on author George RR Martin’s novella “The Hedge Knight”, HBO said in a press release.

Five actors -- Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Tanzyn Crawford, Daniel Ings and Sam Spruell -- have joined the already-announced cast members Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell.

The six-episode show is the second spin-off to epic fantasy series "Game of Thrones", which ran for eight seasons on HBO from 2011 to 2019.

The first spin-off, "House of the Dragon", recently returned on HBO with its second season.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” will follow the exploits of the knight Ser Duncan the Tall (Claffey) and his young squire, Egg (Ansell), roughly 100 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and 100 years after the events of “House of the Dragon”.

"A century before the events of 'Game of Thrones', two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg.

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," the official logline read.

In the show, the two protagonists will encounter several members of the Targaryen dynasty — including Prince Aerion Targaryen (Bennett), Prince Baelor Targaryen (Carvel) and Prince Maekar Targaryen (Spruell) — along with another knight known as the Laughing Storm, Ser Lyonel Baratheon (Ings) and a puppeteer named Tanselle (Crawford).

Sarah Adina Smith and Owen Harris will direct three episodes each of the show.

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is written and executive produced by Martin and Ira Parker. Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Harris and Sarah Bradshaw will also serve as executive producers.

