Zodiac Secrets Of Tulsi Vivah: The Cosmic Key To Lasting Love And Happy Marriages

Aries: Mars makes you passionate but impulsive. By calming your fiery energy, Tulsi Vivah teaches you to be patient and to control your emotions when you're in love.

Taurus: Venus blesses you with stability and loyalty. This day enhances your power to attract genuine affection and long-term commitment.

Gemini: Mercury brings charm but also restlessness. Worshipping Tulsi improves clarity and sincerity in relationships.

Cancer: The Moon makes you sensitive and nurturing. Tulsi Vivah heals emotional insecurities and brings domestic harmony.

Leo: You, who are governed by the Sun, like to be admired. You can strengthen your marital understanding by learning to balance your pride with compassion during this festival.

Virgo: Mercury’s analytical nature sometimes blocks emotional flow. The rites of Tulsi Vivah promote transparency and the outpouring of feelings.

Libra: If you're feeling romantic, Venus can help. On this day, partnerships are revitalised and mutual respect is strengthened.

Scorpio: If Tulsi Vivah occurs during your Scorpio season, you should expect a profound and potent experience. It can help you overcome past hurts and form new bonds of trust.

Sagittarius: Jupiter opens up new horizons for love. Finding a life partner who shares your optimism and faith could be a profound spiritual experience.

Capricorn: Being a disciplined and practical person, you tend to repress your feelings. One type of wedding ceremony is called the Tulsi Vivah, and it is designed to promote honesty and kindness.

Aquarius: Although you are not close to one another, but are loyal to one another, and you bring back the romance by being dedicated and doing things together.