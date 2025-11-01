Tulsi Vivah 2025: All About The Divine Union That Restores Planetary Balance

Tulsi Vivah 2025 isn’t just a ritual; it is a divine union that restores cosmic as well as personal balance. On 2 November 2025, you have the opportunity to engage with this sacred ceremony. It symbolises devotion turned into a relationship, nature embraced by divinity, and the end of cocooned time (Chaturmas), ushering in new beginnings. When performed with sincerity, its rituals become powerful aids to remove relationship blocks, invite marital harmony, and infuse home life with the paired blessings of Tulsi (Lakshmi) and Vishnu (protection).