Dev Deepawali: Cosmic Energies Aligned For Karmic Cleansing And Divine Grace

Ganga Snan (Holy Bath): Taking a dip in sacred waters during sunrise purifies the body and soul. Even symbolic bathing at home, while chanting “Om Namah Shivaya,” can invoke the same vibration of cleansing.

Lighting of Diyas: Dusk is a time for inviting heavenly light to banish negativity by burning lamps around one's home, temple, or along riverbanks. In and of itself, the deed represents enlightenment, or the soul's awakening.

Deepdan (Offering of Lamps): Some think that by praying to the river and offering a diya to it, ancestors can be released from karmic bonds and benefits can be bestowed upon their descendants.

Meditation and Chanting: Recite the “Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra” or “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” to align with cosmic healing vibrations.