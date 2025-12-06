India 4-0 Ireland, FIH Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup: IND Dominate IRE To Strengthen Campaign

India delivered a dominant performance against Ireland in the Junior Women’s World Cup, showcasing strong attacking play, disciplined structure, and standout contributions to strengthen their campaign

India 4-0 Ireland, FIH Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup
India 4-0 Ireland, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup
  • India deliver a dominant performance against Ireland with complete control in all four quarters

  • Purnima Yadav shines with a standout display, leading India’s attacking charge

  • The win boosts India’s confidence and strengthens their position heading into the next stage

Purnima Yadav hit a brace to lead India to a dominant 4-0 victory over Ireland in their final Pool C match at the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup in Santiago on Friday, December 5.

Purnima (42',58'), Kanika Siwach (12’) and Sakshi Rana (57') scored the goals for India at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Césped, Estadio Nacional in Santiago.

India made a bright start in the first quarter and showed great attacking intent, winning an early penalty corner in the first 12 seconds of the match, however, their attempt didn't reach the goal post. India continued to pile on the pressure winning their second penalty corner in the 10th minute but the chance was squandered again.

India built on their dominant form winning two consecutive penalty corners in the 17th and 23rd minute respectively but Ireland's goalkeeper Lucy McGoldrick made two strong saves to protect her goal.

Ireland's first attempt on goal came in the 24th minute of the match which was met by a save by the Indian goalkeeper. Towards the end of the second quarter, India won their fifth penalty corner in the 28th minute but they couldn't capitalise on the opportunity and ended the first half with a one goal lead.

The third quarter saw India hold the ball more and stretch the Irish defence as they continued to control the tempo of the game. In the 40th minute, India's Manisha played an incisive pass to Sukhveer Kaur but her shot went just over the post.

Moments later, in the 42nd minute, India won another penalty corner which was perfectly converted this time as Sakshi Shukla played a strong pass to Purnima Yadav in front of goal as she deflected the ball into the net to extend India's lead.

The fourth quarter saw Ireland fight back as Eabha Curran was through on goal and took a shot towards the bottom right corner of the post however, her attempt was stopped by a perfectly timed block by Nandini.

In the 57th and the 58th minute, India scored back-to-back goals to further build on their lead. First, Sakshi showcased incredible skills from the left flank as she went past the defenders and took a powerful shot beating the goalkeeper and finding the bottom corner of the goal post.

This was followed by Purnima's second goal of the match as she did well to calmly deflect the ball over the goalkeeper and into the net to register India's fourth and final goal of the match.

