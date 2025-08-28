Ekta Kapoor Issues Warning To Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Calls For Balaji Telefilms

Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms issued a statement on social media on Wednesday, urging people to verify and not fall prey to fake casting calls.

Ekta Kapoor
Ekta Kapoor warns actors against fraudulent directors using her production house name for casting Photo: X
  • Ekta Kapoor’s production house issued a statement to alert aspiring actors against fake casting calls

  • They asked not to fall prey to those fraudulent casting directors

  • The production house has condemned such acts

Producer Ekta Kapoor's production house, Balaji Telefilms, has warned aspiring actors against fraudulent casting directors impersonating their staff. The production house issued a statement on social media on Wednesday, urging people to verify and not fall prey to fake casting calls.

Balaji Telefilms warns aspiring actors against fake casting directors 

The statement read: "Balaji Telefilms Limited hereby clarifies that Instagram account holders Vishal and Pooja, operating under the name pooja_castingdirector and claiming to hold the designation of ‘Assistant Casting Director’ with our organisation, have no affiliation whatsoever with Balaji Telefilms. We unequivocally disassociate ourselves from this individual and strongly condemn any attempt to misuse our company’s name or reputation to take undue advantage of aspiring actors."

"All casting for Balaji Telefilms projects is carried out solely through our official and verified channels. We urge aspiring talent and the general public to exercise caution and refrain from engaging with such fraudulent representations," the statement read further.

The statement was shared on Instagram with a caption, "Important Notice: Any account claiming casting authority outside our official channels is fraudulent. Your dream deserves safety. Don’t fall prey to fake casting calls. Always verify. #BalajiTelefilms (sic)."

The notice was re-shared by Ekta on her Instagram Story.

This is not the first time the production house has warned the inspiring actors. Earlier, in 2022, Ekta had also filed a police complaint against "fake casting agents" who used her name to make calls and extort money from aspiring actors by promising them roles.

Recently, Ekta revived Balaji Telefilms' most loved show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay and other actors reprising their roles. The show is running successfully on Star Plus.

