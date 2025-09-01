Ankita Lokhande paid an emotional tribute to her Pavitra Rishta co-star Priya Marathe
Priya Marathe passed away on Sunday
She died after battling cancer for over two years
Actor Priya Marathe, best known for her television shows such as Pavitra Rishta and Kasamh Se, died on Sunday (August 31, 2025) after her prolonged battle with cancer. She was 38. The actress reportedly battled cancer for over two years and died at her residence in Mira Road, Mumbai.
Her Pavitra Rishta co-stars, including Ankita Lokhande and Prarthana Behere, who played on-screen sisters of Priya in the show, penned emotional notes in remembrance of the departed soul.
Ankita Lokhande pays tribute to Priya Marathe's death
On Monday, Ankita shared a few throwback pics with her co-stars Priya and Prarthana from the show. There were also pics of the late actress with Ankita and Vicky Jain. In the post, Ankita wrote that Priya was her first friend from Pavitra Rishta, and added, "Me, Prarthana and Priya.. our little gang… it always felt so wholesome when we were together."
Ankita also wrote that Priya was with her in the good days and held her through the sad days and always showed up when she needed her. "She never missed attending the Gauri Maha Aarti during Ganpati Bappa, and this year, I’ll pray for your soul there, my wedee… while missing you dearly (sic)".
"Priya was the strongest she fought every battle with so much courage. Aaj ti nahiye amchya sobat, and it breaks my heart to even write this. Losing her is a reminder that we really never know the battles someone is fighting behind their smile.. So, be kind… always (sic)", she wrote further.
"Priya, my dear wedee, you will always live in my heart and in my memories. Thank you for every laugh, every tear, every moment.
Until we meet again… Om Shanti (sic)", Ankita concluded her post.
Prarthana also remembered Priya with an emotional post. She shared pics of Priya Marathe from her visit to Prarthana’s Alibaug house. She called the late actress her best friend, with whom she used to share the same house, talk for hours, and share crazy laughs, staying up late at night.
Marathe, who started her career with the 2011 Marathi show Char Divas Sasuche, worked in both Hindi and Marathi television shows. Her last appearance was in the 2023 drama Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe. She is survived by her actor-husband, Shantanu Moghe.