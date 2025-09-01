Ankita Lokhande Pens Emotional Note For Co-Star Priya Marathe: You Will Always Live In My Heart And Memories

Ankita Lokhande, who played the on-screen sister of Priya Marathe in Pavitra Rishta penned an emotional note for the late actress.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ankita Lokhande on Priya Marathes death
Ankita Lokhande mourns Priya Marathe's death Photo: Instagram/Ankita Lokhande
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ankita Lokhande paid an emotional tribute to her Pavitra Rishta co-star Priya Marathe

  • Priya Marathe passed away on Sunday

  • She died after battling cancer for over two years

Actor Priya Marathe, best known for her television shows such as Pavitra Rishta and Kasamh Se, died on Sunday (August 31, 2025) after her prolonged battle with cancer. She was 38. The actress reportedly battled cancer for over two years and died at her residence in Mira Road, Mumbai.

Her Pavitra Rishta co-stars, including Ankita Lokhande and Prarthana Behere, who played on-screen sisters of Priya in the show, penned emotional notes in remembrance of the departed soul.

Ankita Lokhande pays tribute to Priya Marathe's death

On Monday, Ankita shared a few throwback pics with her co-stars Priya and Prarthana from the show. There were also pics of the late actress with Ankita and Vicky Jain. In the post, Ankita wrote that Priya was her first friend from Pavitra Rishta, and added, "Me, Prarthana and Priya.. our little gang… it always felt so wholesome when we were together."

Ankita also wrote that Priya was with her in the good days and held her through the sad days and always showed up when she needed her. "She never missed attending the Gauri Maha Aarti during Ganpati Bappa, and this year, I’ll pray for your soul there, my wedee… while missing you dearly (sic)".

Related Content
Related Content
Allu Arjun's grandmother passed away - X
Allu Arjun's Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam Passes Away At 94

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

"Priya was the strongest she fought every battle with so much courage. Aaj ti nahiye amchya sobat, and it breaks my heart to even write this. Losing her is a reminder that we really never know the battles someone is fighting behind their smile.. So, be kind… always (sic)", she wrote further.

"Priya, my dear wedee, you will always live in my heart and in my memories. Thank you for every laugh, every tear, every moment.
Until we meet again… Om Shanti (sic)", Ankita concluded her post.

Prarthana also remembered Priya with an emotional post. She shared pics of Priya Marathe from her visit to Prarthana’s Alibaug house. She called the late actress her best friend, with whom she used to share the same house, talk for hours, and share crazy laughs, staying up late at night.

3 Idiots fame actor Achyut Potdar dies - X
Veteran Actor Achyut Potdar, Best Known For His Role In 3 Idiots, Passes Away At 90

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Marathe, who started her career with the 2011 Marathi show Char Divas Sasuche, worked in both Hindi and Marathi television shows. Her last appearance was in the 2023 drama Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe. She is survived by her actor-husband, Shantanu Moghe.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: ICC Announces Record-Breaking Prize Pool

  2. Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah Pass Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup; Rohit Sharma Too Aces

  3. Chinnaswamy Stampede: RCB Unveils Roadmap Under ‘Cares’ Initiative To Strengthen Fan Safety

  4. Southern Brave Vs Northern Superchargers: NSC Become 2025 Women's Hundred Champions

  5. Duleep Trophy 2025: East Zone Captain Riyan Parag Aims To Regain Match Fitness

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Ann Li, US Open 2025: Fourth Seed Seals Rapid Win To Book Quarter-Final Spot

  2. Arthur Rinderknech Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025: Spaniard Stays Perfect To Seal Quarter-Final Place

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 4th Round Match

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 4th Round Match

  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025: Canadian's Tactical Brilliance Ends Third Seed’s Slam Hopes

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Post Suspends Booking Of All Categories Of Mail To The United States

  2. Ravi Floods Make Climate Change Real For Lakhs In Himachal Pradesh

  3. Women Translators Expand The Horizons Of Literature

  4. How To Find A Book In Ten Ways

  5. Uttarakhand Rains: Bridge On Jyotirmath-Malari Highway Washed Away, Villages Cut Off

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. SCO Meet: Modi, Xi Share Warm Words Amidst Cooler Optics

  2. Modi-Xi SCO Meet: At SCO, Modi Underlines Indo-Sino Peace And Stability, Invites Xi To 2026 BRICS Summit In India

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. SCO Summit Highlights: Modi Meets Xi, All Eyes On India-China Relations

  5. Israeli Defense Minister Says Hamas Armed Wing Spokesperson Killed In Gaza

Latest Stories

  1. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  2. Horoscope Today, September 1, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Leo, Aquarius & More

  3. How Can Bihar Election Be Free And Fair If SIR Deletes Voters?

  4. Bihar Election Row: Opposition Vs Election Commission

  5. A Chink In The Edifice: The Cost Of Faltering Trust In Election Commission

  6. Modi to Address SCO Plenary in Tianjin Today, Meets Xi and Putin on Regional Security Push

  7. Rahul Gandhi Moves Allahabad High Court Against Varanasi Order On Sikh Remarks

  8. Inter Miami 0-3 Seattle Sounders, Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Roldan Heroics Propel Rave Greens To Victory