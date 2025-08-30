Chiranjeevi mourned the demise of his mother-in-law in a heartfelt post on X. "Our mother-in-law.. The demise of Kanakarathnamma Garu, wife of Sri Allu Ramalingayya Garu, is extremely heartbreaking. The love, courage, and life values she showed to our families will forever be an inspiration to us. I pray to God that their sacred soul attains peace. Om Shanti," he wrote.