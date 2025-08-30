Allu Kanakaratnam, grandmother of Allu Arjun, died on Saturday
Her mortal remains will be brought to the Aravind residence before the last rites
Allu Arjun has reached Hyderabad
Smt Allu Kanakaratnam, wife of legendary Telugu actor, Padma Shri Allu Ramalingaiah, mother of Telugu producer Allu Aravind and grandmother of actor Allu Arjun, passed away on Saturday (August 30). She was 94. She reportedly died in the early hours at 1:45 AM due to age-related illness.
Allu Arjun has reached Hyderabad to be with his family and Ram Charan has cancelled Peddi shoot.
Reportedly, as per sources close to the family, Allu Kanakaratnam's mortal remains will be brought to the Allu Aravind residence before the final rites. Family, friends, and well-wishers have started arriving to pay their last respects at Aravind’s residence.
Allu Kanakaratnam’s son-in-law, megastar Chiranjeevi, is reportedly looking after the arrangements and formalities. The funeral will take place in Kokapet on Saturday afternoon.
Chiranjeevi mourned the demise of his mother-in-law in a heartfelt post on X. "Our mother-in-law.. The demise of Kanakarathnamma Garu, wife of Sri Allu Ramalingayya Garu, is extremely heartbreaking. The love, courage, and life values she showed to our families will forever be an inspiration to us. I pray to God that their sacred soul attains peace. Om Shanti," he wrote.
The Telugu film industry is mourning the demise of Allu Kanakaratnam and condolences are pouring in for the family. Ram Charan, who is the cousin of Allu Arjun, was shooting his upcoming film Peddi in Mysore. He cancelled the shoot and returned to Hyderabad to attend the last rites.
Ram and his team had been reportedly shooting a song sequence with nearly 1,000 dancers. Choreographed by Jani Master, the shoot began on Ganesh Chaturthi.