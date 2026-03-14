Priyanka Chopra, Emma Watson, Robert Pattinson And Others Attend Pre-Oscars Dinner Party; See Pics

Summary of this article
As Hollywood is getting ready for the 2026 Oscars, pre-Oscars parties are held at several locations.
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, and more attended an intimate pre-Oscars dinner party on Friday.
The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place on March 15, 2026.
The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place on March 15, 2026. Ahead of Hollywood's biggest award night, W Magazine and Dior hosted a dinner party on Thursday night (March 12) at Mr Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.
Hollywood stars at pre-Oscars 2026 party
The intimate party saw several A-listers from the industry, including star couples Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, and Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae, among others.
Emma Watson, Kendall Jenner, Paris Hilton, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Charlize Theron, Rei Ami, Greta Lee, Teyana Taylor, Macaulay Culkin and many more were also in attendance.
That evening, MACRO hosted its 8th Annual Pre-Oscars Party at the Audrey Irmas Pavilion.
Pre-Oscar parties
The Oscar-week festivities kicked off on Wednesday, March 11, with Diane von Furstenberg hosting her annual Oscar Nominee Luncheon. Jane Fonda, Demi Moore, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Nicole Avant Sarandos joined the party, which celebrated women in film and honoured the female nominees of the 98th Academy Awards.
Later the same evening, Vanity Fair hosted a party titled Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles. It was cohosted by Gerber, A’zion, Tyriq Withers, and Role Model.
On Friday, the Fairmont Century Plaza hosted ESSENCE’s 19th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards. Zendaya, Teyana Taylor, Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, Chase Infiniti, Wunmi Mosaku, Skye P. Marshall, Delroy Lindo, Kerry Washington, Zinzi Coogler, and many more turned up for the party.
When and where to watch Oscars 2026
Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the 2026 Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 15 and will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood at 7pm ET on ABC.
Indian audience can watch the ceremony on Monday, March 16, at 4:30 am.