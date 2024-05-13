Cricket

Pakistan Vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Babar Azam & Co Keep Series Alive With Seven-Wicket Win

Pakistan chased Ireland's 194-run target down with 19 balls to spare, thanks to a remarkable 140-run partnership off just 78 balls between Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman. The series is now level 1-1, and the third and final T20I will be played in Dublin

Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman guided Pakistan past Ireland in the second T20I on Sunday (May 12).
Babar Azam was left relieved after Pakistan made light work of chasing 194 to keep their T20I series with Ireland alive and take it to a winner-takes-all-decider. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

Andy Balbirnie's 77 helped Ireland to their first victory over Pakistan in this format on Friday, but Babar's side responded in style on Sunday with their own seven-wicket triumph.

Lorcan Tucker's 51 powered Ireland to an impressive 193-7 in Dublin as Shaheen Shah Afridi registered figures of 3-49 and Abbas Afridi managed 2-33.

Yet that total was far from imposing as Pakistan chased the target down with 19 balls to spare thanks to a remarkable partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman.

The pair combined for a 140-run stand off only 78 balls for the third wicket as Fakhar smashed 78 from 40, while Rizwan was unbeaten on 75 after facing just 46.

"I'm relieved, credit to all batters," Babar said after the win. "We lost a few wickets early on but we kept the momentum going.

"Fakhar is very experienced and played according to situation which demanded positive intent. It's a good side, we got positives in this match and will look to give 100 per cent in the next match."

Rizwan added: "They played really well against us. It was not an easy chase because the Ireland bowlers knew their conditions better.

"They gave us a difficult time early on, but we decided that chasing 194, we have to attack. You're always under pressure when you lose especially with World Cup around the corner."

The two sides will meet again in Dublin on Tuesday to settle the three-match T20I series.

