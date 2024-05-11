Cricket

IRE Vs PAK, 1st T20I: Andrew Balbirnie Stars As Irish Shock Men In Green

Ireland Vs Pakistan Match Report: Balbirnie plundered 77 from 55 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes, and his partnership of 76 with Harry Tector (36) helped Ireland closer to victory

Andrew Balbirnie
Ireland shocked Pakistan with a five-wicket victory in the first T20I at Clontarf, with Andrew Balbirnie starring for the hosts. (More Cricket news)

Balbirnie plundered 77 from 55 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes, and his partnership of 76 with Harry Tector (36) edged Ireland closer to victory.

Curtis Campher (15*) and Gareth Delany (10*) saw them over the line to secure the win with one ball to spare.

Despite an early setback, Pakistan started strong, with Babar Azam hitting 57 and Saim Ayub adding 45.

However, Craig Young’s strong performance saw him take 2-27 as Ireland took control to limit the visitors in the later stages as Azam Khan and Shadab Khan both walked without getting any runs.

The sides will meet again at the Dublin venue on Sunday and Tuesday.

Data Debrief:

Ireland achieved their target of 183 against Pakistan successfully today, making it their highest run chase against a full-member side in men's T20Is.

Ireland's first win against Pakistan came at the 2007 World Cup and 17 years later they secured a first victory over them in T20 cricket.

