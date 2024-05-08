Babar Azam Nears Surpassing Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In T20I Run Race

Tha Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam is on the brink of a significant T20I milestone, poised to surpass India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the shortest format of the game, achieving this feat in the fewest innings among the top three. (More Cricket News)
Babar amassed 3823 T20I runs between 2016 and 2024, playing 114 matches and reaching this milestone in 107 innings. First on the list is Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, with 4037 runs on his bat in span of 2010-2024 playing 109 innings in 117 matches.
Advertisement
Both the first and second spots currently held by Indian cricket giants Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Sharma is currently has 3974 runs in his pocket, on 143 innings of 151 matches.
An additional feather in Babar Azam's cap is that he has hit the most fours among the top three batsmen. This not only underscores his prolific run-scoring but also highlights his ability to find the boundaries consistently in T20I cricket, making him prominent in the shortest format of the game.
Most runs in T20I cricket:
Virat Kohli: 4,037 (109 innings)
Rohit Sharma: 3,974 (143 innings)
Babar Azam: 3,823 (107 innings)
Advertisement
This month, Pakistan is set to play seven T20Is against Ireland and England, providing Babar with an excellent opportunity to surpass the Indian pair.
Babar needs just 151 more runs to match Sharma’s run tally, while an additional 215 runs would see him exceed Kohli’s total.
Pakistan team is scheduled to play three T20Is in Ireland, followed by four in England. After the England series, Pakistan will leave for the United States to feature in the T20 World Cup.
The 18-player squad, which was announced for Ireland and England T20Is, will be reduced to 15 players for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 after the first T20I against England on May 22.
Pakistan squad for Ireland and England T20Is
Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan