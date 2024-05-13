Ireland Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The ongoing three-match T20I series between Ireland and Pakistan is set for a thrilling finale on Tuesday, 14 May 2024 at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin. (More Cricket News)
Ireland won the series opener with five wickets and one ball to spare thanks to Andrew Balbirnie's 55-ball 77 and a crucial cameo from Curtis Campher in the end. In the second match, Pakistan successfully chased down a 194-run target set by Ireland. Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan's impressive fifties took the game away from the Irish team.
Azam Khan also played a powerful cameo of 10-ball 30 not out in the second T20I to help Pakistan win the second match with 19 balls to spare. Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets in the match.
Mohammad Amir had joined the team before the second match and also participated in the game claiming one wicket in his four-over quota conceding 44 runs. Captain Babar Azam's knock with a low strike rate was criticised in their first-match-loss. He was dismissed for a duck in the second match.
Live streaming details of IRE Vs PAK, 3rd T20I match:
When is Ireland vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match?
The third T20I match of Pakistan's tour to Ireland will kick off on May 14, Tuesday at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Ireland vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match?
In India, the series will not be telecasted on any TV channel, but cricket fans can watch all the action via live stream. Ireland vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I match live streaming will be available on the Fancode app.
IRE Vs PAK, Full Squads:
Ireland: Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan.