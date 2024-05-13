Cricket

Ireland Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Pakistan and Ireland will lock horns in the series finale of the three-match T20I series in Dublin on Tuesday. Here are the live streaming, squad and other details of the IRE Vs PAK, 3rd T20I match

PAK Vs IRE, 3rd T20I X @TheRealPCB
Ireland captain Paul Stirling (L) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam (M) during toss time in the second T20I match. Photo: X/ @TheRealPCB
info_icon

The ongoing three-match T20I series between Ireland and Pakistan is set for a thrilling finale on Tuesday, 14 May 2024 at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin. (More Cricket News)

Ireland won the series opener with five wickets and one ball to spare thanks to Andrew Balbirnie's 55-ball 77 and a crucial cameo from Curtis Campher in the end. In the second match, Pakistan successfully chased down a 194-run target set by Ireland. Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan's impressive fifties took the game away from the Irish team.

Azam Khan also played a powerful cameo of 10-ball 30 not out in the second T20I to help Pakistan win the second match with 19 balls to spare. Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets in the match.

Mohammad Amir had joined the team before the second match and also participated in the game claiming one wicket in his four-over quota conceding 44 runs. Captain Babar Azam's knock with a low strike rate was criticised in their first-match-loss. He was dismissed for a duck in the second match.

Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman guided Pakistan past Ireland in the second T20I on Sunday (May 12). - null
Pakistan Vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Babar Azam & Co Keep Series Alive With Seven-Wicket Win

BY Stats Perform

Live streaming details of IRE Vs PAK, 3rd T20I match:

When is Ireland vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match?

The third T20I match of Pakistan's tour to Ireland will kick off on May 14, Tuesday at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Ireland vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match?

In India, the series will not be telecasted on any TV channel, but cricket fans can watch all the action via live stream. Ireland vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I match live streaming will be available on the Fancode app.

IRE Vs PAK, Full Squads:

Ireland: Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Cross Halfway-Mark With Phase 4 Voting | In Pics
  2. Union Minister Anurag Thakur Files Nomination From Hamirpur Lok Sabha Seat
  3. CBSE Board Exams 2025 To Begin From February 15 For Class 10, 12 Students | Details
  4. Hindu Culture Making Contribution To Humanity Since Time Immemorial: Govind Dev Giri Maharaj
  5. Swati Maliwal Alleged Assault By Kejriwal’s Close Aide? Here's What We Know
Entertainment News
  1. 'Turbo' Trailer Review: Mammootty-Raj B Shetty Promise A Massy High-Octane Action Drama
  2. Salman Khan To Not Host ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’? Makers Reportedly Reach Out To Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor And Karan Johar
  3. 'TMKOC's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Reveals A Young Girl Did Mock Shoot For Disha Vakani's Dayaben's Role-Watch Video
  4. Veteran Marathi Actor Satish Joshi Passes Away During Stage Performance, Fans Pay Tributes
  5. Dia Mirza Says Stepdaughter Samaira Has Not Called Her 'Maa', Reveals Why She Is Content With It
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  2. Federation Cup: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena To Compete Directly In Finals
  3. Aston Villa Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, English Premier League: When, Where To Watch AVFC Vs LFC Match On TV And Online
  4. Ireland Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Atalanta Vs Juventus, Coppa Italia Final: La Dea Not Favourites For Italian Cup - Gasperini
World News
  1. Chinese Journalist Zhang Zhan, Jailed For Reportage On Wuhan COVID Outbreak, To Be Released
  2. German Court Backs Intelligence Agency's Designation Of Far-Right Party As Suspected Extremist Case
  3. Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says His Army Is Locked In 'Fierce' Border Battles Amid A Russian Assault
  4. 3 Men Charged In The UK With Assisting The Hong Kong Intelligence Service
  5. Sleepy Far-flung Towns In The Philippines Will Host US Forces Returning To Counter China Threats
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 40% Turnout So Far; BJP's Madhavi Latha Booked For Asking Burqa-Clad Voters To Reveal Face At Hyderabad Polling Booth