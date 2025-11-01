Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Both Teams Eye Win To Clinch Series

Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Catch the play-by-play action of the PAK vs RSA third T20I on Saturday, November 1, at the Gaddafi Stadium

Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I Updates
File photo of the Pakistan national cricket team. | Photo: File
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third T20I between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, November 1. With the series tied 1-1, both sides are eyeing a decisive win. South Africa drew first blood in Rawalpindi with George Linde’s all-round show and Reeza Hendricks’ fluent 60, while Pakistan roared back in Lahore as their pacers dismantled the visitors before Saim Ayub’s fiery half-century sealed a dominant nine-wicket victory. Stay tuned for live updates.
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Streaming Info

The Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I will begin at 8:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 8:00 PM IST. The match will be live-streamed on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Hello!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog, it’s Pakistan vs South Africa in the third T20I. Stay tuned for live updates.

