Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Both Teams Eye Win To Clinch Series

Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third T20I between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, November 1. With the series tied 1-1, both sides are eyeing a decisive win. South Africa drew first blood in Rawalpindi with George Linde’s all-round show and Reeza Hendricks’ fluent 60, while Pakistan roared back in Lahore as their pacers dismantled the visitors before Saim Ayub’s fiery half-century sealed a dominant nine-wicket victory. Stay tuned for live updates.

1 Nov 2025, 07:27:36 pm IST Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Streaming Info The Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I will begin at 8:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 8:00 PM IST. The match will be live-streamed on the Sports TV YouTube channel.