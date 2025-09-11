Pakistan Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Seek Opening Win Against OMA Before India Showdown

Pakistan kick off their Asia Cup 2025 against Oman on September 12 at the Dubai International Stadium, fine-tuning before a crucial match against India

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Seek Opening Win Against OMA Before India Showdown
File photo of the Pakistan national cricket team. | Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan begin Asia Cup 2025 against Oman on September 12

  • Salman Agha leads a young squad, focusing on strategic preparation

  • The marquee India-Pakistan clash scheduled for September 14

  • Oman's debut brings excitement, with players balancing jobs and cricket

Pakistan commence their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on Friday, September 12, at the Dubai International Stadium, facing debutants Oman in their opening Group A match. This fixture serves as crucial preparation for their upcoming high-voltage encounter with defending champions and arch-rivals India. Pakistan enter the tournament following a strong performance in the recent T20I Tri-Series in the UAE, which they won by defeating Afghanistan.

The Pakistan vs Oman match will be live-streamed in India from 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time).

Pakistan's Preparations Vs Oman

Pakistan secured victory in the recent UAE T20I Tri-Series, beating Afghanistan by 75 runs in the final. Mohammad Nawaz's hat-trick sealed a comprehensive victory in the series, which also featured the UAE. Pakistan, currently ranked eighth globally, aim to gain valuable experience for their high-voltage meeting with India.

Slow, sluggish pitches in the UAE prompted Pakistan to include spinners in their squad, a strategy that paid off during the Tri-Series and will prove crucial during the ongoing Asia Cup.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha spoke about the squad's readiness. "We wanted to prepare in a way that helps us for the Asia Cup and we've done that," Agha said. "We've been doing really well since the Bangladesh series at home. Now, we're in very good shape and fully prepared."

Related Content
Related Content

Group A includes India, Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE, with the marquee India-Pakistan clash scheduled for Sunday in Dubai. Group B features Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. The top two teams from each group advance to the Super 4 stage, where a round-robin format determines the finalists. The final will take place on September 28 in Dubai.

India and Pakistan, both former champions, are strong contenders for another Super 4 face-off and a potential final encounter. Pakistan opted for a young squad under Agha's leadership, a move that already yielded positive results.

Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Sufiyaan Muqeem, and Agha himself are expected to be key match-winners. The team's spin arsenal appears particularly potent, offering depth and variation ideal for UAE pitches.

Under Agha, the T20I side adopted an aggressive mindset, attacking from ball one – a strategy that could prove crucial. With stars like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan sidelined, the Salman Agha-led Pakistan side faces a true test of character.

Oman's 'Dream Come True' Debut

Oman make their Asia Cup debut, entering the contest with little pressure but considerable aspirations. Most players balance cricket with desk jobs, underscoring their unique journey. Speaking about their experiences, Oman player Jatinder shared, "When we started, our primary job was to get a job, cricket was secondary for us."

He continued, "Most boys worked in offices and then managed cricket on the side. But I will say now that it's a dream come true to represent Oman in the Asia Cup. Our camp is really excited and looking forward to the tournament."

Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Full Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Ashish Odedara, Aamir Kaleem, Karan Sonavale, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla, Hammad Mirza, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Mohammad Imran.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Match 3

  2. Asia Cup 2025: SKY's Withdrawing Of Appeal Against UAE Does Not Go Down Well With Aakash Chopra

  3. South Africa Vs England, 1st T20I: Proteas Seal 14-Run Win In Rain-Affected Opener

  4. India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Withdraws Appeal After Bizarre Run Out

  5. MS Dhoni Joins R Madhavan In The Chase Teaser, Sparks Buzz Over Bollywood Debut - Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  2. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  4. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Voter Rights to Beedi: Bihar’s Political Discourse Takes A Sharp Turn

  2. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  3. The Missing Bench: The Stark Gender Divide That Plagues India’s Courtrooms

  4. Doda Tense After Arrest Of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, Restrictions Extended To Bhaderwah

  5. Delhi Court Orders TV News Anchor To Pay ₹10,000 In Defamation Case

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Nepal Unrest: Death Toll Rises, Army Extends Leave For Gorkha Soldiers; Thousands Of Prisoners Escape Jails

  2. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  3. France Erupts In Violence: 200 Arrested As Protesters Clash With Police

  4. Israel Targets Hamas leaders In Qatar; Blasts Rock Doha

  5. Outlook Replug: How To Really Change The Narrative On Suicide

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 11, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Breaking Down The Walls, Bringing Girls Back To School 

  3. J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

  4. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  5. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh

  6. French Safran And DRDO Team Up To Deliver India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

  7. Nepal Army Chief Steps In; Former Chief Justice Agrees To Lead As Interim Head

  8. Rahul Gandhi Slams Bihar Government Over Police Baton-Charge On Protesters