Pakistan Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Seek Opening Win Against OMA Before India Showdown

Pakistan begin Asia Cup 2025 against Oman on September 12
Salman Agha leads a young squad, focusing on strategic preparation
The marquee India-Pakistan clash scheduled for September 14
Oman's debut brings excitement, with players balancing jobs and cricket
Pakistan commence their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on Friday, September 12, at the Dubai International Stadium, facing debutants Oman in their opening Group A match. This fixture serves as crucial preparation for their upcoming high-voltage encounter with defending champions and arch-rivals India. Pakistan enter the tournament following a strong performance in the recent T20I Tri-Series in the UAE, which they won by defeating Afghanistan.
The Pakistan vs Oman match will be live-streamed in India from 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time).
Pakistan's Preparations Vs Oman
Pakistan secured victory in the recent UAE T20I Tri-Series, beating Afghanistan by 75 runs in the final. Mohammad Nawaz's hat-trick sealed a comprehensive victory in the series, which also featured the UAE. Pakistan, currently ranked eighth globally, aim to gain valuable experience for their high-voltage meeting with India.
Slow, sluggish pitches in the UAE prompted Pakistan to include spinners in their squad, a strategy that paid off during the Tri-Series and will prove crucial during the ongoing Asia Cup.
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha spoke about the squad's readiness. "We wanted to prepare in a way that helps us for the Asia Cup and we've done that," Agha said. "We've been doing really well since the Bangladesh series at home. Now, we're in very good shape and fully prepared."
Group A includes India, Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE, with the marquee India-Pakistan clash scheduled for Sunday in Dubai. Group B features Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. The top two teams from each group advance to the Super 4 stage, where a round-robin format determines the finalists. The final will take place on September 28 in Dubai.
India and Pakistan, both former champions, are strong contenders for another Super 4 face-off and a potential final encounter. Pakistan opted for a young squad under Agha's leadership, a move that already yielded positive results.
Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Sufiyaan Muqeem, and Agha himself are expected to be key match-winners. The team's spin arsenal appears particularly potent, offering depth and variation ideal for UAE pitches.
Under Agha, the T20I side adopted an aggressive mindset, attacking from ball one – a strategy that could prove crucial. With stars like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan sidelined, the Salman Agha-led Pakistan side faces a true test of character.
Oman's 'Dream Come True' Debut
Oman make their Asia Cup debut, entering the contest with little pressure but considerable aspirations. Most players balance cricket with desk jobs, underscoring their unique journey. Speaking about their experiences, Oman player Jatinder shared, "When we started, our primary job was to get a job, cricket was secondary for us."
He continued, "Most boys worked in offices and then managed cricket on the side. But I will say now that it's a dream come true to represent Oman in the Asia Cup. Our camp is really excited and looking forward to the tournament."
Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Full Squads
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Ashish Odedara, Aamir Kaleem, Karan Sonavale, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla, Hammad Mirza, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Mohammad Imran.
(With PTI Inputs)