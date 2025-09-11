Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 3: Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Streaming

Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 3: Check out the match prediction, DICS pitch report, Dubai weather forecast, live streaming details for the PAK v OMA

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 3: Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Streaming
Pakistan national cricket team in a file photo | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan play Oman in their Asia Cup 2025 opener

  • Salman Ali Agha will be leading Pakistan while Jatinder Singh will captain Oman

  • Below is everything you need to know about the PAK v OMA clash

Pakistan open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Oman at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, September 12. Salman Ali Agha will be leading Pakistan while Jatinder Singh will captain the Oman side. Check all the important details of the PAK v OMA T20 match live.

Pakistan seem to have moved on from the experienced duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the T20 format and both of them could not find a space in their Asia Cup squad. Shaheen Afridi will be leading the bowling attack along with express pacer Haris Rauf. Batting will be handled by a batter of youngsters.

In their first ever Asia Cup, Oman are being led by Singh who is an opener with an experience of 64 T20Is with over 1000 runs under his belt. Duleep Mendis from Sri Lanka is the head coach of the side and he is excited to see what his team can achieve.

Pakistan Vs Oman Weather Forecast

It will be a usual hot day in Dubai and maximum temperatures could touch 39C. In the evening, the temperature will come down by a few degrees but it will still be extremely hot.

Pakistan Vs Oman Pitch Report

India played UAE in their Asia Cup opener in Dubai and the game was over before the pitch could be judged. When India bowled, it seemed unplayable for batters but when India batted, it looked a flat wicket.

Related Content
Related Content

The surface is expected to be a good one for batting but the spinners could play a key role.

Pakistan Vs Oman Prediction

Expect Pakistan to beat Oman but it would not be as one-sided as India vs UAE. Google win predictor gives Pakistan 97% chance of winning this clash.

Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Full Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Ashish Odedara, Aamir Kaleem, Karan Sonavale, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla, Hammad Mirza, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Mohammad Imran.

Pakistan Vs Oman Live Streaming

Pakistan Vs Oman will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website in India.

The Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 4 will be televised live on the Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 channels. Hindi commentary will be available on Sony Sports 3, and Tamil/Telugu commentary on Sony Sports 4.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BAN Vs HKG Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh Look To Make Inroads As Hong Kong Seek First Win

  2. English County Championship: Washington Sundar Signs Up For Hampshire

  3. Duleep Trophy Final Day 1: Saransh, Kartikeya Share Nine As South Bowled Out For 149

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Supreme Court Rejects Urgent Plea Against IND Vs PAK Match

  5. Pakistan Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Seek Opening Win Against OMA Before India Showdown

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  2. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  5. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  2. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  4. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Voter Rights to Beedi: Bihar’s Political Discourse Takes A Sharp Turn

  2. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  3. Day In Pics: September 10, 2025

  4. Bangalore Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms and Heavy Showers

  5. Congress Questions Modi’s ‘Natural Partners’ Remark, Cites Trump’s ‘35 Times’ Ceasefire Claim

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Nepal Unrest: Death Toll Rises, Army Extends Leave For Gorkha Soldiers; Thousands Of Prisoners Escape Jails

  2. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  3. France Erupts In Violence: 200 Arrested As Protesters Clash With Police

  4. Kathmandu in Flames as Protesters Torch Seat of Power In Revolt Against Corruption - In Photos

  5. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire

Latest Stories

  1. 11 Indian Workers Stranded In Oman After Salaries Withheld, Passports Seized

  2. The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 6: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga's Film Earns Over Rs 64 Crore

  3. Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

  4. Horoscope Today, September 11, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  5. Breaking Down The Walls, Bringing Girls Back To School 

  6. J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

  7. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  8. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh