Pakistan play Oman in their Asia Cup 2025 opener
Salman Ali Agha will be leading Pakistan while Jatinder Singh will captain Oman
Below is everything you need to know about the PAK v OMA clash
Pakistan open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Oman at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, September 12. Salman Ali Agha will be leading Pakistan while Jatinder Singh will captain the Oman side. Check all the important details of the PAK v OMA T20 match live.
Pakistan seem to have moved on from the experienced duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the T20 format and both of them could not find a space in their Asia Cup squad. Shaheen Afridi will be leading the bowling attack along with express pacer Haris Rauf. Batting will be handled by a batter of youngsters.
In their first ever Asia Cup, Oman are being led by Singh who is an opener with an experience of 64 T20Is with over 1000 runs under his belt. Duleep Mendis from Sri Lanka is the head coach of the side and he is excited to see what his team can achieve.
Pakistan Vs Oman Weather Forecast
It will be a usual hot day in Dubai and maximum temperatures could touch 39C. In the evening, the temperature will come down by a few degrees but it will still be extremely hot.
Pakistan Vs Oman Pitch Report
India played UAE in their Asia Cup opener in Dubai and the game was over before the pitch could be judged. When India bowled, it seemed unplayable for batters but when India batted, it looked a flat wicket.
The surface is expected to be a good one for batting but the spinners could play a key role.
Pakistan Vs Oman Prediction
Expect Pakistan to beat Oman but it would not be as one-sided as India vs UAE. Google win predictor gives Pakistan 97% chance of winning this clash.
Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Full Squads
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Ashish Odedara, Aamir Kaleem, Karan Sonavale, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla, Hammad Mirza, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Mohammad Imran.
Pakistan Vs Oman Live Streaming
Pakistan Vs Oman will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website in India.
The Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 4 will be televised live on the Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 channels. Hindi commentary will be available on Sony Sports 3, and Tamil/Telugu commentary on Sony Sports 4.