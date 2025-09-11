India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: No Ticket Sale Issues For IND-PAK Match, ECB Confirms - Report

Emirates Cricket Board dispels rumors of low ticket sales for the high-profile India-Pakistan clash in Dubai on September 14

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) firmly rejected claims of poor ticket sales for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match, highlighting a strong demand, especially for premium platinum tickets sold out within minutes. Photo: X | BCCI
  • The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) firmly rejected claims of poor ticket sales for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match, highlighting a strong demand, especially for premium platinum tickets sold out within minutes.

  • The match between India and Pakistan is scheduled for September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, marking their first encounter since the Champions Trophy earlier in 2025.

  • Ahead of the match, India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha shared a calm rapport but acknowledged that a healthy level of aggression is expected on the field.

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has dismissed the recent reports suggesting difficulties in selling tickets for the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025. Instead, they highlighted that the premium platinum tickets sold out quickly after being released online, reflecting strong fan interest and excitement for the Sunday showdown.

India will face Pakistan on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Indian team has a good record at this venue and is eager to take on Pakistan for the first time since their meeting earlier this year in the Champions Trophy.

Ticket Sales Unaffected

In response to rumors about sluggish ticket sales possibly linked to political tensions following the Pahalgam attacks, the ECB stated firmly, "The signs are very encouraging. There is no truth to the claim that tickets are not getting sold," as reported by Times of India.

The report reveals that 3,000 platinum tickets were released online and sold out within minutes.

India, Pakistan Captains Were "Pretty Chilled"

The atmosphere ahead of the match is charged but cordial. According to the same report, India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan’s skipper Salman Ali Agha shared friendly conversations around the press conference.

“Both of them were pretty chilled. They had a nice chat. There were no signs of animosity between the two captains,” the source said.

Aggresion Key For India Vs Pakistan Match

Despite the friendly exchanges, both captains hinted at the competitive intensity expected in the game. “Temper? Aggression is always there when we take the field,” Suryakumar said. “And without aggression, I don't think you can play this sport. I'm very excited to take the field.” Pakistan captain Salman Agha agreed, adding, “You don't need to say anything to any player. Everyone is different individually.” 

The Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan promises to be a thrilling encounter supported by strong fan enthusiasm and smoothly managed ticket sales.

The Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan promises to be a thrilling encounter supported by strong fan enthusiasm and smoothly managed ticket sales.

