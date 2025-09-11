India defeated UAE by 9 wickets in their opening game at the Asia Cup 2025
Suryakumar's withdrawing of the appeal drew sportsmanship praise
India chased down the target in 4.3 overs against UAE
Indian skipper displayed commendable sportsmanship during their Asia Cup 2025 encounter when he withdrew an appeal a UAE batter in the opening match on Wednesday, September 10.
The incident took place during the 13th over the UAE innings when Junaid Siddique was stumped after unknowingly stepping outside the crease in reply to bouncer bowled by Shivam Dube. Siddique, who seemed distracted by the bouncer, was found wandering outside the crease. Sanju Samson, India's wicketkeeper, was quick to dislodge the bails in response and appeal for a dismissal.
The on-field umpires took it upstairs and replays showed that Siddique was outside the crease when the bails were broken. The decision was flashed as out but Siddique remained at the crease. Surprisingly, the UAE batter did not walk as it was later revealed that Suryakumar had withdrawn the appeal.
Suryakumar's Withdrawing Of Appeal Sparks Debate
Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra was not too pleased by Suryakumar's withdrawing of the appeal. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, the Delhi batter stated that the Indian skipper's decision (to withdraw) was based on match situation.
"It's event-specific in my opinion, it wouldn't have happened if [Pakistan's] Salman Agha was playing on 14th [of September] and the game is in the balance, and he's just roaming around, he [Suryakumar] won't do that," Chopra said. "It was a good throw, presence of mind from Sanju to hit the stumps.
"If he was [outside the crease], it should be out, in my opinion. But opinions may vary. The problem is the moment you bring in ethics and generosity, it opens a can of worms: 'oh, you did this today, why are you not doing the same thing tomorrow?' Why go down that route?
"Will you do it? If that's the case, it's like walking. You nick it and you walk. But the day you do not walk, that's the day that decides which side of the divide you are on and that's when you look like a hypocrite. I'm not saying SKY is going to do it again, or not do it again. But if it is within the rules and the umpire has given it out, just stay out. That's it," Chopra was quoted on ESPNCricinfo.
Speaking of the match, India showed their superiority as they bowled out the hosts for 57 in 13.1 overs. Dube took three wickets in a two-over spell whereas Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets, including a three-wicket over.
Kuldeep didn't show any signs of rustiness as India dismissed the home team cheaply and then cantered home in just 4.3 overs.
Abhishek Sharma (30 off 16 balls) continued his blazing run in the company of best friend Shubman Gill (20 not out off nine), who also looked in ominous touch on his return to T20 cricket.
Jasprit Bumrah returned to the T20I arena for the first time since the 2024 T20 World Cup as India kick-started their Asia Cup campaign with a comprehensive victory.
India's batting effort was more like a highlights package and a glorified net session with UAE bowlers having very little clue on where to pitch the ball.
"Clinical performance from the boys, we wanted good attitude and energy on the field and that's what we got. Recently lot of the boys were here for the Champions Trophy, the wicket looked good but it was on the slower side and the spinners have a role here," said India captain Suryakumar Yadav at the post match presentation.
(With PTI inputs)