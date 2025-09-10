Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya’s Watch Costs More Than The Prize Money

Hardik Pandya uploaded few pictures from a tranining session ahead of India's Asia Cup 2025 opening match against UAE in Dubai. In one of the picture, Pandya can be seen sporting a luxury watch. It wasn't just any watch, it was a Richard Mille RM 27-04, and a rare one at that. Though the official price is undisclosed, reports put its value in the realm of ₹15 to ₹20 crore, with watch specialists and media outlets leaning toward the ₹20 crore estimate.