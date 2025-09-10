Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya’s Watch Costs More Than The Prize Money

Hardik Pandya’s Richard Mille watch valued at ₹20 crore overshadows Asia Cup 2025 prize money. Full details on rewards, India’s fixtures, schedule, and key matches

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya’s Watch Costs More Than The Prize Money
Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya’s Watch Costs More Than The Prize Money Photo: X/hardikpandya7
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Asia Cup 2025 winners to earn ₹2.6 crore; runners-up get ₹1.3 crore

  • Hardik Pandya’s ₹20-crore Richard Mille watch is worth eight times the prize

  • India begin their campaign vs UAE on September 10 in Dubai

Asia Cup 2025 has begun with Afghanistan beating Hong Kong in the tournament opener. And now, the second match is set to be played between the defending champions India and hosts UAE at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 10.

Meanwhile, India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is turning heads off the field. Ahead of the ongoing Asia Cup, Pandya set the internet on fire with his brand new blonde hairdo. His new hairstyle has been making headlines with many fans going gaga over it. However, this time it was his wrist that truly stole the show.

Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money Vs Pandya’s Luxury Watch

Hardik Pandya uploaded few pictures from a tranining session ahead of India's Asia Cup 2025 opening match against UAE in Dubai. In one of the picture, Pandya can be seen sporting a luxury watch. It wasn't just any watch, it was a Richard Mille RM 27-04, and a rare one at that. Though the official price is undisclosed, reports put its value in the realm of ₹15 to ₹20 crore, with watch specialists and media outlets leaning toward the ₹20 crore estimate.

In its exclusivity, as one of only 50 ever made, crafted with tennis legend Rafael Nadal, it’s not just a watch, but a statement of affluence and rarity. To put this into perspective, the Asia Cup 2025 winner’s prize is set at around ₹2.6 crore (USD 300,000), with runners-up taking home approximately ₹1.3 crore. In essence, the watch alone could cost almost eight times more than the entire winning purse.

Asia Cup 2025: India's Fixture

India’s opener against UAE on September 10 promises to be a warm-up before the real fire comes against Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai, a clash that has already made a lot of headlines even before the fixture was announced. The group stage concludes with a match against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi, rounding out the initial campaign.

Published At:
Tags

