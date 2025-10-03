Ravindra Jadeja Slams Sixth Test Century To Join R Ashwin, Kapil Dev In Elite List

Ravindra Jadeja took a single on the third ball of the 126th over bowled by Jomel Warrican to get to his century. He thus joined Ashwin and Kapil to become the third Indian with at least six centuries and at least six five-wicket hauls in Test cricket

India vs West Indies Ravindra Jadeja Slams Sixth Test Century
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after scoring a century on the second day of the first Test against West Indies
  • India ended the second day of first Test against West Indies at 448/5 with Jadeja batting at 104

  • This is now Jadeja's sixth Test century and he broke multiple records

  • KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel also scored tons for India

Ravindra Jadeja's rich vein of batting form continued in the opening Test between India and West Indies as the left-hander brought up his sixth century in the format to pile up pressure on visitors at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Jadeja's sixth Test ton saw him get to a unique all-round double only achieved previously by two other great Indian all-rounders, Kapil Dev and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The 36-year-old took a single on the third ball of the 126th over bowled by Jomel Warrican to get to his century. He thus joined Ashwin and Kapil to become the third Indian with at least six centuries and at least six five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.

IND Vs WI 1st Test Day 2: Jadeja Century Helps India Build 286-Run Lead In Ahmedabad

Apart from six Test tons, Jadeja also boasts of 15 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket and has been among India's most valuable players in the format for close to a decade now.

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2

India dominated West Indies on the second day as well. Jadeja was the third batter of the day to complete his century. Before him, opener KL Rahul had scored exactly 100 while wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel added 125 before losing his wicket.

India ended the second day at 448/5 with Jadeja batting at 104 alongside Washington Sundar who will continue on the third day from 9. India's lead had soared to 286 and the Shubman Gill-led side will most likely aim for a big innings victory.

