Cricket

IND Vs WI, 1st Test Live Action In Pictures: See Best Day 2 Photos From Ahmedabad

India will look to assert their dominance on the second day of the 1st IND vs WI Test in Ahmedabad on Friday, October 3. Earlier, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah shared seven wickets as West Indies was bowled out for 162 runs and India was 121-2 in reply on day one Thursday of the first test in Ahmedabad. Siraj took 4-40 in 14 overs and fellow pacer Bumrah picked 3-42 as the visitor was shot out in 44.1 overs. No. 7 batter Justin Greaves top-scored with 32 runs; no other batter crossed 30. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav picked 2-25 in 6.2 overs. By stumps, India trailed by just 41 runs. Lokesh Rahul was unbeaten on 53 not out and skipper Shubman Gill was 18 not out.