IND Vs WI, 1st Test: Indian Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel Scores Maiden Century

Jurel alongside Ravindra Jadeja added 206 runs for the fifth wicket off 331 deliveries as they helped the hosts reach an indomitable position

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
India vs West Indies, 1st Test
India's Dhruv Jurel celebrates after scoring a century on the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dhruv Jurel recorded his first Test hundred in the 1st IND vs WI Test

  • He was eventually dismissed by Khary Pierre on 125 in the 123 over

  • Jurel alongside Ravindra Jadeja added 206 runs for the fifth wicket

India's wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel recorded his first Test hundred during the 1st Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday, October 3. Jurel reached his hundred on the second day of the 1st Test with a four against WI skipper Roston Chase.

He was eventually dismissed by Khary Pierre on 125 in the 123 over of the Indian innings. The 24-year-old had walked in to the crease in the morning session at no. 5 after Shubman Gill's dismissal.

Jurel alongside Ravindra Jadeja added 206 runs for the fifth wicket off 331 deliveries as they helped the hosts reach an indomitable position.

Earlier, India produced a solid batting display with KL Rahul (100) get to a fine century after he was dismissed. India started the day on 121/2, lost the wicket of skipper Shubman Gill (50) during the opening session, while Rahul was dismissed right after the lunch break.

(with PTI inputs)

