IND Vs WI 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja Makes History After Hitting Warrican For Five Sixes

Ravindra Jadeja became the joint second-highest six-hitter against a bowler in a Test innings after dispatching Jomel Warrican for five maximums during the first Test between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad

IND Vs WI 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja Makes History After Hitting Warrican For Five Sixes
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after scoring a century on the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.
Ravindra Jadeja etched his name in history during the first Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, hitting five sixes off Jomel Warrican – the joint second-most sixes hit by an Indian off a single bowler in a Test innings. He now trails only MS Dhoni’s six sixes off Dave Mohammad in 2006.

Following his onslaught against Warrican, Jadeja reached a total of 80 Test sixes, which also surpassed Dhoni's record of 78, making him the fourth-highest six-hitter for India in Tests.

This season alone, he has scored one Test century and six fifties, averaging 75.62 across just 13 innings. His career total now stands at 3,936 Test runs, just 64 runs short of the 4,000 mark.

The 36-year-old all-rounder ended the day with an unbeaten 104 runs from 176 balls, with six fours and five sixes. This knock guided India into a commanding lead alongside Dhruv Jurel after a middling start. Jadeja's partnership with Jurel saw the latter hit his maiden Test ton of 125.

India's Dominant Performance Continues

The Jadeja-Jurel partnership added 206 runs for the fifth wicket, converting India’s 218/4 into 448/5 by stumps. This left them with a lead of 286 runs. Their counterattack effectively blunted the West Indies’ momentum, with KL Rahul also posting a century earlier in the innings.

India’s bowling attack had earlier dismantled the West Indies for 162 on Day 1. Mohammed Siraj claimed 4/40, Jasprit Bumrah claimed 3/42, and Kuldeep Yadav picked up 2/25. The visitors never recovered, as their batting lineup folded repeatedly against India’s disciplined pace and spin.

