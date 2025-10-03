India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after scoring a century on the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after scoring a century on the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki