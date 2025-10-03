India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul Eye Big Partnership To Boost IND’s Total

India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Get live updates and scores from Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, October 3

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2 Updates
India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century on the final day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. AP Photo/Jon Super
India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the India vs West Indies first Test on Friday, October 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Day 1 belonged to India after a fiery opening burst from Mohammed Siraj ripped through the West Indies top order, leaving them reeling inside the first hour. The visitors struggled to rebuild and were bundled out for 162, with Justin Greaves offering the lone resistance. In reply, India’s top order laid a solid platform, KL Rahul brought up a steady half-century, Yashasvi Jaiswal played a fluent knock before falling short of fifty, and Shubman Gill held firm at the crease. Despite losing Sai Sudharsan cheaply, India closed the day comfortably at 121/2, just 41 runs behind, setting themselves up to push for a commanding lead on Day 2.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: What Happened On Day 1?

Day 1 Review: India dominated the opening day of the first Test against West Indies, thanks to a fiery new-ball spell from Mohammed Siraj that tore through the visitors’ top order within the first hour. The West Indies struggled to recover and were bowled out for 162, with Justin Greaves providing the only resistance. In reply, India’s top order laid a solid foundation, KL Rahul compiled a composed half-century, Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed before falling just short of fifty, and Shubman Gill remained steady at the crease. Despite a quick wicket for Sai Sudharsan, India ended the day on 121/2, trailing by only 41 runs and well-positioned to push for a commanding lead on Day 2.

India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today
India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today AccuWeather Screengrab

The weather in Ahmedabad on Day 2 of the India vs West Indies first Test is expected to stay mostly cloudy. Conditions in the morning will be humid, with temperatures around 25°C, 90% humidity, and light winds of 10 km/h. The afternoon could bring a brief spell of light rain around 4:30 pm, with temperatures ranging between 24°C and 31°C. While overall play should go ahead as scheduled, passing showers may cause minor interruptions.

India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Streaming Info

The India vs West Indies 1st Test will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, while live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports.

India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Good Morning!

Hello everyone, welcome back to our live blog. It’s Day 2 of the India vs West Indies Test, with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill at the crease. Stay tuned for live updates as the action unfolds.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul Eye Big Partnership To Boost IND’s Total

  2. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  3. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Match Report, 1st T20I: Thrilling Sharjah Encounter Sees BAN Edge AFG By 4 Wickets

  4. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Match Report, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: BAN-W Humble PAK-W With Crushing 7 Wicket Win

  5. Ravichandran Ashwin Commits To Full Big Bash League Season After ILT20 Auction Snub - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  2. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. No Dussehra At Baijnath—The Town Known As ‘Abode of Lord Shiva’

  2. Modi's 2025: A Year Of Unprecedented Engagement With The RSS

  3. Beggary Laws Criminalise Poverty, Trapping Homeless With Mental Illness In Cycles Of Neglect

  4. A Century Of The Sangh: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Journey From Margins To Mainstream

  5. Day In Pics: October 02, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

  4. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype

  5. Idli Kadai Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush Starrer Off To A Decent Start

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

  2. Rahul Gandhi Warns Of Democracy Threat In India During EIA University Visit In Colombia; BJP Reacts

  3. Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Rattles Istanbul

  4. Indian Diaspora And The Shifting Ground Beneath Their Feet

  5. Aid Flotilla Bound For Gaza Intercepted By Israeli Military, Greta Thunberg Among Activists

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick