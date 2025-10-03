India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul Eye Big Partnership To Boost IND’s Total

India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century on the final day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. AP Photo/Jon Super

India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the India vs West Indies first Test on Friday, October 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Day 1 belonged to India after a fiery opening burst from Mohammed Siraj ripped through the West Indies top order, leaving them reeling inside the first hour. The visitors struggled to rebuild and were bundled out for 162, with Justin Greaves offering the lone resistance. In reply, India’s top order laid a solid platform, KL Rahul brought up a steady half-century, Yashasvi Jaiswal played a fluent knock before falling short of fifty, and Shubman Gill held firm at the crease. Despite losing Sai Sudharsan cheaply, India closed the day comfortably at 121/2, just 41 runs behind, setting themselves up to push for a commanding lead on Day 2.

3 Oct 2025, 09:04:34 am IST India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: What Happened On Day 1? Day 1 Review: India dominated the opening day of the first Test against West Indies, thanks to a fiery new-ball spell from Mohammed Siraj that tore through the visitors’ top order within the first hour. The West Indies struggled to recover and were bowled out for 162, with Justin Greaves providing the only resistance. In reply, India’s top order laid a solid foundation, KL Rahul compiled a composed half-century, Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed before falling just short of fifty, and Shubman Gill remained steady at the crease. Despite a quick wicket for Sai Sudharsan, India ended the day on 121/2, trailing by only 41 runs and well-positioned to push for a commanding lead on Day 2.

3 Oct 2025, 08:27:22 am IST India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today AccuWeather Screengrab The weather in Ahmedabad on Day 2 of the India vs West Indies first Test is expected to stay mostly cloudy. Conditions in the morning will be humid, with temperatures around 25°C, 90% humidity, and light winds of 10 km/h. The afternoon could bring a brief spell of light rain around 4:30 pm, with temperatures ranging between 24°C and 31°C. While overall play should go ahead as scheduled, passing showers may cause minor interruptions.

3 Oct 2025, 07:55:57 am IST India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Streaming Info The India vs West Indies 1st Test will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, while live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports.