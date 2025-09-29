Bumrah delivers death blowsKuldeep’s 4/30 triggered Pakistan’s dramatic collapse from 113/2 to 146 all out
Tilak Varma’s composed 69* anchored India’s nervy chase after early setbacks
Rinku Singh sealed the title in style, hitting a boundary off his very first ball
India extended their dominance in Asian cricket by winning a record ninth Asia Cup title, edging past Pakistan in a pulsating final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The defending champions had to claw back from difficult positions with both bat and ball, proving once again that titles are won through resilience as much as skill. Here are the five moments that shaped India’s unforgettable victory and secured yet another Asia Cup triumph.
Indian spinners choke Pakistan’s momentum
Pakistan looked in control after an 84-run opening stand between Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman, racing past 110 in just 12 overs. But India’s spin trio turned the match on its head. Kuldeep Yadav produced a masterclass, ripping through Pakistan’s middle order with figures of 4/30. Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel chipped in with two wickets apiece, and suddenly Pakistan lost nine wickets for just 33 runs. From a position of strength, they folded for 146 in 19.4 overs, a total far below par on Dubai’s flat track.
Bumrah delivers death blows
When Pakistan’s lower order looked like eking out a few more, Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliance shut the door. The death-overs specialist bowled with pace and precision, removing Haris Rauf and Mohammed Nawaz with inch-perfect yorkers. His dismissals not only capped Pakistan’s collapse but also ensured India’s batters would face a chase within reach. Bumrah’s celebration after dismissing Rauf added drama, drawing loud cheers from the packed Dubai crowd.
Tilak-Samson rebuild after top-order collapse
India’s reply got off to the worst possible start. Abhishek Sharma departed early, Suryakumar Yadav fell for just one, and Shubman Gill was trapped cheaply. At 20/3, the ghosts of the 2017 Champions Trophy final resurfaced. But Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson steadied the ship. With calm strokeplay and sharp running between the wickets, they stitched a 57-run partnership that soaked up the pressure and kept India alive in the contest. Samson’s 24 was valuable, but Tilak’s composure under fire stood out.
Tilak and Dube counterattack
With the run rate creeping up, Tilak shifted gears and found support in Shivam Dube. The left-handed pair launched a spirited counterattack, targeting Pakistan’s pacers in the death overs. Their 47-run stand in quick time swung momentum decisively back in India’s favour. Tilak brought up a gutsy fifty off 41 balls, while Dube’s 33 off 22 balls injected much-needed acceleration, leaving India within touching distance of the target. Tilak finished the match with an unbeaten 69* off 53 balls and won the man of the match award for the same.
Rinku Singh’s fairytale finish
When the stage was set for a dramatic ending, Rinku Singh stepped in and made it unforgettable. With one run needed off four deliveries, he faced his very first ball in the final and coolly flicked it over mid-on for a boundary. The strike not only sealed India’s five-wicket win but also fulfilled his pre-tournament dream of finishing a big final for India. It was the perfect ending to a campaign built on resilience, partnerships, and clutch moments.