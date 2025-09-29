How India Won Record-Extending 9th Asia Cup Title – Five Moments That Shaped the Victory

India extended their dominance in Asia Cup history with a record ninth crown, beating Pakistan in a thrilling final in Dubai. Kuldeep Yadav’s magical spin, Tilak Varma’s ice-cool fifty and Rinku Singh’s fairytale finish defined a campaign full of resilience, character, and big-match temperament

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
How India Won Record-Extending 9th Asia Cup Title 2025 Five Moments That Shaped win
India extended their dominance in Asia Cup history with a record ninth crown, beating Pakistan in a thrilling final in Dubai. Kuldeep Yadav’s magical spin, Tilak Varma’s ice-cool fifty and Rinku Singh’s fairytale finish defined a campaign full of resilience, character, and big-match temperament. Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bumrah delivers death blowsKuldeep’s 4/30 triggered Pakistan’s dramatic collapse from 113/2 to 146 all out

  • Tilak Varma’s composed 69* anchored India’s nervy chase after early setbacks

  • Rinku Singh sealed the title in style, hitting a boundary off his very first ball

India extended their dominance in Asian cricket by winning a record ninth Asia Cup title, edging past Pakistan in a pulsating final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The defending champions had to claw back from difficult positions with both bat and ball, proving once again that titles are won through resilience as much as skill. Here are the five moments that shaped India’s unforgettable victory and secured yet another Asia Cup triumph.

Indian spinners choke Pakistan’s momentum

Pakistan looked in control after an 84-run opening stand between Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman, racing past 110 in just 12 overs. But India’s spin trio turned the match on its head. Kuldeep Yadav produced a masterclass, ripping through Pakistan’s middle order with figures of 4/30. Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel chipped in with two wickets apiece, and suddenly Pakistan lost nine wickets for just 33 runs. From a position of strength, they folded for 146 in 19.4 overs, a total far below par on Dubai’s flat track.

Bumrah delivers death blows

When Pakistan’s lower order looked like eking out a few more, Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliance shut the door. The death-overs specialist bowled with pace and precision, removing Haris Rauf and Mohammed Nawaz with inch-perfect yorkers. His dismissals not only capped Pakistan’s collapse but also ensured India’s batters would face a chase within reach. Bumrah’s celebration after dismissing Rauf added drama, drawing loud cheers from the packed Dubai crowd.

Related Content
Related Content

Tilak-Samson rebuild after top-order collapse

India’s reply got off to the worst possible start. Abhishek Sharma departed early, Suryakumar Yadav fell for just one, and Shubman Gill was trapped cheaply. At 20/3, the ghosts of the 2017 Champions Trophy final resurfaced. But Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson steadied the ship. With calm strokeplay and sharp running between the wickets, they stitched a 57-run partnership that soaked up the pressure and kept India alive in the contest. Samson’s 24 was valuable, but Tilak’s composure under fire stood out.

Tilak and Dube counterattack

With the run rate creeping up, Tilak shifted gears and found support in Shivam Dube. The left-handed pair launched a spirited counterattack, targeting Pakistan’s pacers in the death overs. Their 47-run stand in quick time swung momentum decisively back in India’s favour. Tilak brought up a gutsy fifty off 41 balls, while Dube’s 33 off 22 balls injected much-needed acceleration, leaving India within touching distance of the target. Tilak finished the match with an unbeaten 69* off 53 balls and won the man of the match award for the same.

Rinku Singh’s fairytale finish

When the stage was set for a dramatic ending, Rinku Singh stepped in and made it unforgettable. With one run needed off four deliveries, he faced his very first ball in the final and coolly flicked it over mid-on for a boundary. The strike not only sealed India’s five-wicket win but also fulfilled his pre-tournament dream of finishing a big final for India. It was the perfect ending to a campaign built on resilience, partnerships, and clutch moments.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: What Exactly Happened After India Won Final?

  2. India Vs Pakistan: Stats Highlights From Asia Cup 2025 Final

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Where Salman Ali Agha's Men Lost The Plot

  4. Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On Being Denied Trophy: 'Teammates Real Silverware'

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Suryakumar Yadav And Co Refuse To Accept Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open 2025: Alcaraz And Fritz Cruise Into Semi-Finals - Could They Face Each Other In Final?

  2. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  3. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala's Left Betrayal: State-Driven Hinduisation and Casteism in the Ayyappa Sangamam

  2. Delhi’s IGI Airport Receives Bomb Threat Email; Probe Underway

  3. Atleast 35 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

  4. Day In Pics: September 28, 2025

  5. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  3. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  4. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  5. Prime Time: Dancing In Their Sixties And Seventies

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Several Shot At Church In Michigan, Hours After Fatal Shooting In North Carolina

  2. Canada Works On Proposal For Skilled Workers After Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Hike

  3. Moldova Votes In Pivotal Election Amid Claims Of Russian Meddling

  4. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Dr. Vashisth Das - Don’t Miss A Beat, Take Charge Of Heart Health Before It’s Too Late

  2. Iran Hangs Man Accused Of Being A Key Mossad Spy

  3. Peru's Gen Z Protest against President Boluarte Leaves At Least 19 Injured

  4. Dussehra 2025: Bobby Deol To Perform Raavan Dahan At Delhi’s Red Fort Ramlila

  5. Newcastle United 1-2 Arsenal: Gabriel's Late Winner Hands Gunners Victory

  6. OG Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

  7. Horoscope Today, September 29, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces & More

  8. Why Awareness Of Mental Health Disorders Will Never Be Enough Without Improved Care Services