India extended their dominance in Asia Cup history with a record ninth crown, beating Pakistan in a thrilling final in Dubai. Kuldeep Yadav’s magical spin, Tilak Varma’s ice-cool fifty and Rinku Singh’s fairytale finish defined a campaign full of resilience, character, and big-match temperament. Photo: X/BCCI

