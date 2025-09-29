IND Vs PAK: Rinku Singh Fulfills His Manifestation, Hits Winning Runs in Asia Cup 2025 Final

Rinku Singh hit the winning runs as IND beat PAK by 5 wickets
India emerged victorious as they won the Asian Cup title for ninth time
India did not collect the trophy from ACB chairman Mohsin Naqvi
Indian batter Rinku Singh manifested hitting the winning runs of the Asia Cup 2025 despite playing just one delivery in the entire tournament. The southpaw finished off the game as India won by five wickets in Dubai on Sunday, September 28.
Playing his first game of Asia Cup 2025, Rinku had to hit the winning runs and so he did, hitting it over mid-on to take India to their ninth Asia Cup crown and second T20I title.
"Nothing else matters. This one ball matters. One was needed. I hit it for a four. Everyone knows I am a finisher. Team won and I am really happy," said an elated Rinku after an edge of the seat final.
Speaking of the game, Team India emerged victors for a record ninth time in the continental competition. Riding on Tilak Varma's incredible half-century, the Men In Blue beat Pakistan by five wickets.
India bowled out Pakistan for a modest 146 and then chased down the target of 147 runs with two balls remaining. Varma smashed an unbeaten 69 in 53 balls, while Shivam Dube contributed a breezy 22-ball 33 during a vital 60-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav, in the company of a wily Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel, dismantled the Pakistan batting line-up as India bowled out the arch-rivals for 146 in 19.1 overs.
(with PTI inputs)