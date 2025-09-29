IND Vs PAK: Rinku Singh Fulfills His Manifestation, Hits Winning Runs in Asia Cup 2025 Final

Playing his first game of Asia Cup 2025, Rinku had to hit the winning runs and so he did, hitting it over mid-on to take India to their ninth Asia Cup crown and second T20I title

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asia cup Cricket final 2025 India vs Pakistan match photos_Rinku Singh, Rinku Singh
Asia cup 2025 Final: Indian batters Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rinku Singh hit the winning runs as IND beat PAK by 5 wickets

  • India emerged victorious as they won the Asian Cup title for ninth time

  • India did not collect the trophy from ACB chairman Mohsin Naqvi

Indian batter Rinku Singh manifested hitting the winning runs of the Asia Cup 2025 despite playing just one delivery in the entire tournament. The southpaw finished off the game as India won by five wickets in Dubai on Sunday, September 28.

Playing his first game of Asia Cup 2025, Rinku had to hit the winning runs and so he did, hitting it over mid-on to take India to their ninth Asia Cup crown and second T20I title.

"Nothing else matters. This one ball matters. One was needed. I hit it for a four. Everyone knows I am a finisher. Team won and I am really happy," said an elated Rinku after an edge of the seat final.

Speaking of the game, Team India emerged victors for a record ninth time in the continental competition. Riding on Tilak Varma's incredible half-century, the Men In Blue beat Pakistan by five wickets.

India bowled out Pakistan for a modest 146 and then chased down the target of 147 runs with two balls remaining. Varma smashed an unbeaten 69 in 53 balls, while Shivam Dube contributed a breezy 22-ball 33 during a vital 60-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Related Content
Related Content

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav, in the company of a wily Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel, dismantled the Pakistan batting line-up as India bowled out the arch-rivals for 146 in 19.1 overs.

(with PTI inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: IND Outplay PAK To Lift Record Ninth Title

  2. Kuldeep Yadav Breaks Records With Stunning 4-Wicket Haul Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025 Final

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Suryakumar's Obstructing Field Appeal Against Salman Raises Eyebrows

  4. Mithun Manhas Elected New BCCI President, Amita Sharma To Lead Women’s Selection Panel - Brief Look At Other Changes

  5. Nepal Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: NEP Stun Windies By 19 Runs To Seal First Full Member Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open 2025: Alcaraz And Fritz Cruise Into Semi-Finals - Could They Face Each Other In Final?

  2. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  3. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Atleast 35 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

  2. Calcutta High Court Rules Deportation Illegal, Orders Return Of Six West Bengal Residents From Bangladesh

  3. Kerala's Left Betrayal: State-Driven Hinduisation and Casteism in the Ayyappa Sangamam

  4. Bhagat Singh: The Rebel Who Spoke In Silence

  5. Curfew Continues for Fourth Day in Leh After Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  3. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  4. The Beginnings Of Dev Anand: Experimental, Debonair With A Streak Of Protest

  5. Prime Time: Dancing In Their Sixties And Seventies

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Trump To Convene Top Congressional Leaders In Last-Ditch Bid To Avert Government Shutdown

  2. Russia Unleashes Massive Drone And Missile Barrage On Ukraine Attacks Ongoing

  3. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  4. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

  5. BRICS Warns Against Tariff 'Coercion', Backs India’s 2026 Chairship

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations