India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Tilak Varma Scores Fifty In Intense Clash

Middle-order batter Tilak Varma scored a half-century
The 22-year-old reached his fifty with a single, in 41 deliveries
Earlier, Pakistan were dismissed for 146 all out in 19.1 overs
Middle-order batter Tilak Varma hit a well-timed half-century to revive India's cause in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday (September 28).
Walking in at 29/2, following the departures of Abhishek Sharma and skipper Suryakumar Yadav, and with Pakistan bowlers tightening the screws, Varma absorbed the pressure and then gradually shifted gears.
The 22-year-old reached his fifty with a single, in 41 deliveries. At the time of filing the report, he was building yet another stand with Shivam Dube as India inched closer to the ninth continental title. Earlier, he had stitched a 57-run stand in 50 balls with Sanju Samson for the fourth wicket.
He entered the match with T20I 893 runs in 31 outings (29 innings) at an average of 49.61. Striking at over 150, Tilak has hit two centuries and three fifties before tonight's final.
Meanwhile, Pakistan were dismissed for 146 all out in 19.1 despite Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman posting an 84-run opening stand. They lost the last nine wickets for 33 runs with Kuldeep Yadav claiming a four-wicket haul.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy