Mohammed Shami Reacts To India Omission: "Not My Job To Update Selectors On Fitness"

Mohammed Shami hits back at selectors over his exclusion from India's white-ball tour of Australia, claiming that his Ranji Trophy participation proves his fitness

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
File photo of Bengal and India pacer Mohammed Shami.
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami criticised the national team selectors on Tuesday after they left him out of India's white-ball tour of Australia from October 19. Shami asserted that his availability for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy proves he is fit, and that it's not his responsibility to update the selection panel regarding his fitness.

The 35-year-old has not regularly featured in the Indian Test side, having last played in the World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023. Shami last featured for India in the Champions Trophy, where he stood out as the leading wicket-taker alongside Varun Chakravarthy.

Mohammed Shami addressed reporters on the day before Bengal's Ranji opener against Uttarakhand at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, and spoke openly about his exclusion from the India team's limited-overs squad for the upcoming Australia tour. He noted that the selection process falls outside his control.

"I have said this before... Selection is not in my hands. If there is a fitness issue, I shouldn't be here playing for Bengal,"he said. "I think I do not need to speak on this and create a controversy. If I can play four-dayers (Ranji Trophy), I can also play 50-overs cricket."

Whose Job Is It To Give Fitness Updates?

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar previously mentioned not having an update on Shami's fitness after announcing the Indian squad for Australia. Shami, however, had a different perspective on this matter. "About giving an update, it's not my responsibility to give an update or ask for an update," he said. "It's not my job to give updates on my fitness."

Shami further detailed his responsibilities, saying, "My job is to go to the NCA (National Cricket Academy, Centre of Excellence), prepare and play matches." Shami implicitly referred to the established protocols for fitness certification, which involve the CoE issuing these, adding, "That's their matter who gives them updates or not. It's not my responsibility."

Shami's Injury Challenges

The 35-year-old pacer has a history of injuries. He contended with recurring ankle and knee issues, which required surgery after the 2023 World Cup. Shami was India's leading wicket-taker in that tournament, claiming 24 wickets in seven matches as India finished runners-up. He sustained a heel injury during this period, necessitating Achilles tendon surgery.

Shami missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia previously because of persistent knee soreness. However, he later played a pivotal role in India's Champions Trophy-winning campaign in March this year.

Shami made another comeback this season, playing for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy. He confirmed he followed the correct rehabilitation processes since his surgery and has been match-ready for some time.

Pacer Hopes For Comeback

Shami remains hopeful about re-joining the India squad, but also maintains a practical outlook. "I always say that you should select the best for your country," he said. "It's a matter of the country. The country should win. We should all be happy. That's what I always say."

He stressed the importance of consistent performance. "Keep fighting, keep playing games. If you perform well, it will benefit you as well," he added. "Selection is not in my hands. I can only prepare and play matches."

However, Shami expressed no regrets about being dropped from the national setup, instead focusing on domestic cricket. "I've no objection... If you don't select me, then I will come here and play for Bengal. I've no issue with it," he said.

Domestic cricket is vital for Shami. "In the old days, Ranji Trophy was a big level for anyone," he said. "But today, we have a platform, and you think it's an 'insult' to go back to play junior cricket like Ranji Trophy. I don't think so."

"You should play four-day cricket," he added. "If there is a condition that you would be in the team if you perform in Ranji Trophy, then there is nothing wrong in that. No doubt, you should perform."

The fast bowler also acknowledged that cricketing careers often involve inconsistent form, saying, "I also don't want to play in pain or make the team suffer. I wanted to come back after the operation and make a strong comeback. I am trying to do the same."

The seasoned pacer, who has represented India in 64 Tests, 108 ODIs, and 25 T20Is, also affirmed that he is "ready to go whenever they (selectors) want me to go."

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
