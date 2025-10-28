Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two Day 4 Updates: Nagaland Resist Tamil Nadu Charge

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two Day 4 Updates: Day 3 Scores
Vizianagaram: Andhra 43/2 in 16 overs vs Baroda 363
Kolkata: Bengal 170/6 in 48 overs and 279 vs Gujarat 167
New Chandigarh: Kerala 247/6 in 87 overs vs Punjab 436
Bengaluru: Nagaland 365/5 in 127 overs vs Tamil Nadu 512/3d
Puducherry: Pondicherry 92/8 in 34 overs vs Hyderabad 435
Lahli: Haryana 18/1 in 4.3 overs and 158 beat Tripura 47 and 126
Ramnagar: Uttarakhand 310/5 in 122 overs vs Railways 333
Chandigarh: Chandigarh 129/1 in 34 overs vs Maharashtra 359/3d and 313
New Delhi: Delhi 196/4 in 32 overs and 430 vs Himachal Pradesh 297
Rajkot: Madhya Pradesh 355/9 in 135 overs vs Saurashtra 260
Srinagar: J&K 282 beat Rajasthan 152 and 89
Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh 380/6 in 128 overs vs Odisha 243
Mumbai: Chhattisgarh 175/6 in 60.3 overs vs Mumbai 416
Tinsukia: Services 73/2 in 13.5 overs and 108 beat Assam 75 and 103
Shivamogga: Goa 171/6 in 77 overs vs Karnataka 371
Nagpur: Vidarbha 239/2 in 88 overs vs Jharkhand 332
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two Day 4 Updates: Streaming Info
Only three Ranji Trophy 2025-26 round two matches will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.
The games that will be live-streamed:
Bengal vs Gujarat
Saurashtra vs Madhya Pradesh
Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh
Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round Two Day 4 Updates: Good Morning
Hello! We’re back with another live blog, it’s Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy. Stay tuned for live updates from across the country.