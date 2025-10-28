Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two Day 4 Updates: Nagaland Resist Tamil Nadu Charge

Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two Day 4 Updates
Jharkhand's captain Ishan Kishan sets the field during the third day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Vidarbha and Jharkhand, in Nagpur. | Photo: PTI
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two Day 4 Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Ranji Trophy as action moves into Day 4 on Tuesday, October 28. Day 3 brought plenty of highlights, Prithvi Shaw smashed a blazing 222* off 156 for Maharashtra, while Aman Mokhade’s century kept Vidarbha in the fight against Jharkhand. Delhi built a strong 329-run lead over Himachal, Bengal bowled out Gujarat for 167 before wobbling in their second innings, and Jammu & Kashmir sealed an innings win over Rajasthan. Stay tuned for Day 4 live updates from across the country.
LIVE UPDATES

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two Day 4 Updates: Day 3 Scores

  1. Vizianagaram: Andhra 43/2 in 16 overs vs Baroda 363

  2. Kolkata: Bengal 170/6 in 48 overs and 279 vs Gujarat 167

  3. New Chandigarh: Kerala 247/6 in 87 overs vs Punjab 436

  4. Bengaluru: Nagaland 365/5 in 127 overs vs Tamil Nadu 512/3d

  5. Puducherry: Pondicherry 92/8 in 34 overs vs Hyderabad 435

  6. Lahli: Haryana 18/1 in 4.3 overs and 158 beat Tripura 47 and 126

  7. Ramnagar: Uttarakhand 310/5 in 122 overs vs Railways 333

  8. Chandigarh: Chandigarh 129/1 in 34 overs vs Maharashtra 359/3d and 313

  9. New Delhi: Delhi 196/4 in 32 overs and 430 vs Himachal Pradesh 297

  10. Rajkot: Madhya Pradesh 355/9 in 135 overs vs Saurashtra 260

  11. Srinagar: J&K 282 beat Rajasthan 152 and 89

  12. Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh 380/6 in 128 overs vs Odisha 243

  13. Mumbai: Chhattisgarh 175/6 in 60.3 overs vs Mumbai 416

  14. Tinsukia: Services 73/2 in 13.5 overs and 108 beat Assam 75 and 103

  15. Shivamogga: Goa 171/6 in 77 overs vs Karnataka 371

  16. Nagpur: Vidarbha 239/2 in 88 overs vs Jharkhand 332

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two Day 4 Updates: Streaming Info

Only three Ranji Trophy 2025-26 round two matches will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

The games that will be live-streamed:

  • Bengal vs Gujarat

  • Saurashtra vs Madhya Pradesh

  • Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round Two Day 4 Updates: Good Morning

Hello! We’re back with another live blog, it’s Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy. Stay tuned for live updates from across the country.

Published At:
