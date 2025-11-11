Shreyas Iyer's Participation For SA ODI Series In Doubt After Oxygen Level Drops - Report

Just as Shreyas Iyer appeared to be well on his way to recovery and likely to take the field for the ODI series against South Africa, a new medical update has shocked everyone

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shreyas Iyers Participation For SA ODI Series In Doubt After Oxygen Level Drops - Report
India's Shreyas Iyer, left, is injured after catching out Australia's Alex Carey during their One Day International cricket match in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • New update on Shreyas Iyer's internal injury

  • Sources claim his oxygen level dropped to 50%

  • The ODI vice-captain like to South Africa series

Indian ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss the entirety of the 3-match one-day series against South Africa later this month. Iyer is still recovering from the spleen injury he sustained after diving for a catch and falling against his ribs during the 3rd ODI against Australia last month.

Shreyas Iyer felt discomfort internally and was taken off the field before being admitted to a nearby hospital in Sydney, where it was revealed that he suffered internal bleeding due to the blunt injury to his abdomen.  

"Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen while fielding during the third ODI against Australia on 25 October 2025, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding." - a BCCI statement read

The threat was quickly averted and Shreyas Iyer was sent back to India for further recovery. Just 10 days ago, Iyer himself confirmed that he is recovering well and getting better every day through a tweet on X.

"I'm currently in recovery process and getting better every passing day. I'm deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I've received - it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts." - Iyer wrote.

Related Content
Related Content

Just as Iyer appeared to be well on his way to recovery and likely to take the field for the ODI series against South Africa, a new medical update shook everyone.

Our sources close to the Indian batter have claimed that Shreyas Iyer's situation is far more worse than expected.

He is reportedly unable to stand straight for even 10 minutes with his oxygen level dropping down to 50, which is also causing momentary blackouts.

"He wasn’t able to stand properly for nearly 10 minutes. There was a complete blackout around him, and it took some time for him to return to normal.” - a source close to Shreyas Iyer said.  

The 30-year-old is now likely to miss the 3-match ODI series on home soil against South Africa later this month. The 1st one-day international will take place on Sunday, November 30 and the remaining 2 matches are on December 3 and 6 respectively.

Before the 50-over series, the Indian team will play a 2-match Test series against the reigning WTC champions with the 1st Test starting in 3 days' time from 14 November onwards at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

India's Squad For Test Series Against South Africa

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (VC, WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site