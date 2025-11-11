Shreyas Iyer's Participation For SA ODI Series In Doubt After Oxygen Level Drops - Report

New update on Shreyas Iyer's internal injury
Sources claim his oxygen level dropped to 50%
The ODI vice-captain like to South Africa series
Indian ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss the entirety of the 3-match one-day series against South Africa later this month. Iyer is still recovering from the spleen injury he sustained after diving for a catch and falling against his ribs during the 3rd ODI against Australia last month.
Shreyas Iyer felt discomfort internally and was taken off the field before being admitted to a nearby hospital in Sydney, where it was revealed that he suffered internal bleeding due to the blunt injury to his abdomen.
"Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen while fielding during the third ODI against Australia on 25 October 2025, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding." - a BCCI statement read
The threat was quickly averted and Shreyas Iyer was sent back to India for further recovery. Just 10 days ago, Iyer himself confirmed that he is recovering well and getting better every day through a tweet on X.
"I'm currently in recovery process and getting better every passing day. I'm deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I've received - it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts." - Iyer wrote.
Just as Iyer appeared to be well on his way to recovery and likely to take the field for the ODI series against South Africa, a new medical update shook everyone.
Our sources close to the Indian batter have claimed that Shreyas Iyer's situation is far more worse than expected.
He is reportedly unable to stand straight for even 10 minutes with his oxygen level dropping down to 50, which is also causing momentary blackouts.
"He wasn’t able to stand properly for nearly 10 minutes. There was a complete blackout around him, and it took some time for him to return to normal.” - a source close to Shreyas Iyer said.
The 30-year-old is now likely to miss the 3-match ODI series on home soil against South Africa later this month. The 1st one-day international will take place on Sunday, November 30 and the remaining 2 matches are on December 3 and 6 respectively.
Before the 50-over series, the Indian team will play a 2-match Test series against the reigning WTC champions with the 1st Test starting in 3 days' time from 14 November onwards at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.
India's Squad For Test Series Against South Africa
Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (VC, WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep.