Shreyas Iyer Moved Out Of ICU In Sydney After Injury During India Vs Australia 3rd ODI - Report

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer, injured during the India vs Australia third ODI in Sydney, has been moved out of ICU. According to reports, the BCCI confirms his condition is stable and recovery progressing well

Shreyas Iyer Moved Out Of ICU In Sydney After Injury During India Vs Australia ODI - Report
India's Shreyas Iyer, left, is injured after catching out Australia's Alex Carey during their One Day International cricket match in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
  • Shreyas Iyer moved out of ICU after his on-field injury in Sydney

  • Shreays Iyer likely to miss the home ODI series against South Africa

  • Expected to stay in Sydney until fully fit before returning to cricket

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is showing positive signs of recovery after being hospitalised in Sydney following an injury sustained while attempting a catch during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 25. The 30-year-old, who serves as India’s ODI vice-captain, had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for observation but has now been moved out after his condition improved significantly.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Iyer’s health status is “delicate but stable” and he continues to be under close medical supervision. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has assigned a team doctor to monitor his progress in Sydney, ensuring that the right-handed batter receives full medical attention and rest during recovery.

BCCI and Family Prioritising Shreyas Iyer’s Full Recovery

The BCCI, along with the Indian team management, has decided against rushing Iyer’s return to cricket. He is expected to stay in Sydney for a few more days before being discharged. The report also mentions, “A few local friends have also been keeping him company, and a family member may fly to Sydney from Mumbai once the visa formalities are completed.” While the process has seen minor delays, efforts are ongoing to ensure a family presence with the cricketer during this period.

Having suffered multiple injury setbacks over the past year, including back issues earlier in 2024, this latest incident has once again placed his fitness under the spotlight, especially ahead of the upcoming important assignments of the Indian cricket team.

Iyer’s Future Schedule and Road to Return

Iyer was not included in India’s T20I squad for the five-match series against Australia starting October 29, a decision made prior to the injury. He has also taken a six-month break from red-ball cricket, ruling him out of contention for the upcoming Test series against South Africa. The key question now revolves around his potential return for the ODI series against the Proteas later this year, depending on his recovery timeline and medical clearance.

For now, Iyer remains in good spirits, surrounded by medical staff and well-wishers. His recovery progress offers a sigh of relief to Indian cricket fans, who will be hoping to see Iyer back on the field soon.

