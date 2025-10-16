Chennai Rains: Northeast Monsoon Arrives, Heavy Rainfall Expected Through October 20

Northeast monsoon arrived in Chennai on October 16, 2025
Heavy to very heavy rains forecast through October 20
IMD issues orange alert for moderate rainfall up to 15 mm/hour
Temperatures range from 26–32 °C with high humidity of 82–89%
The Northeast Monsoon officially commenced over Tamil Nadu on Thursday, October 16, 2025, bringing sustained Chennai rains as predicted by the India Meteorological Department. The city is experiencing continuous rainfall with multiple weather alerts issued for the coming days.
IMD Weather Forecast for Chennai
The IMD weather forecast for Chennai predicts sustained rainfall through October 20 with varying intensities. An orange alert was issued for Wednesday morning, warning of moderate rain up to 15 mm per hour accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 41–61 km/h. Authorities caution about waterlogging in low-lying areas, slippery roads, and traffic congestion during peak rainfall.
Chennai weather today features overcast skies with temperatures ranging from 27 °C to 30 °C. Current conditions show 82% humidity with winds at 5.49 km/h from the east, creating muggy conditions citywide. Visibility has reduced to 5 km due to mist and continuous rainfall.
Chennai Weather Update: Week Ahead
The Chennai weather update shows persistent rainy conditions:
October 16–17: Heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning. Maximum temperatures 30–32 °C, minimum 26–27 °C. Gusty winds reaching 30–40 km/h. Heavy rainfall, particularly in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts.
October 18–19: Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms continuing. Temperatures 29–33 °C daytime, 27 °C nighttime. Rainfall accompanied by squalls in some areas.
October 20: Light to moderate rain expected. Partly cloudy with temperatures 30–33 °C maximum and 27 °C minimum.
October will see over 20 rainy days with total precipitation between 113–259 mm.
Chennai Weather Alert and Safety Advisory
The Chennai weather alert warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari districts through October 17. A yellow alert remains for Chennai from October 15–17.
Residents are advised to:
Avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall
Stay away from waterlogged areas and avoid standing under trees during thunderstorms
Exercise caution on wet roads with reduced visibility
Monitor local weather updates regularly
The weather in Chennai is influenced by a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal, sustaining moisture for prolonged rainfall. The northeast monsoon typically lasts from October through December, bringing much-needed water resources while requiring vigilance about flooding during peak periods.