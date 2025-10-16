Chennai Rains: Northeast Monsoon Arrives, Heavy Rainfall Expected Through October 20

Chennai Weather Alert and Safety Advisory

The Chennai weather alert warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari districts through October 17. A yellow alert remains for Chennai from October 15–17.​

Residents are advised to:

Avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall

Stay away from waterlogged areas and avoid standing under trees during thunderstorms

Exercise caution on wet roads with reduced visibility

Monitor local weather updates regularly

The weather in Chennai is influenced by a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal, sustaining moisture for prolonged rainfall. The northeast monsoon typically lasts from October through December, bringing much-needed water resources while requiring vigilance about flooding during peak periods.