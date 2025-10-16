Chennai Rains: Northeast Monsoon Arrives, Heavy Rainfall Expected Through October 20

The Northeast Monsoon officially began over Tamil Nadu on October 16, 2025, triggering continuous rainfall in Chennai. The India Meteorological Department has issued multiple weather alerts for the city in the coming days.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chennai Rains
Chennai Rains: Northeast Monsoon Arrives, Heavy Rainfall Expected Through October 20
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Northeast monsoon arrived in Chennai on October 16, 2025

  • Heavy to very heavy rains forecast through October 20

  • IMD issues orange alert for moderate rainfall up to 15 mm/hour

  • Temperatures range from 26–32 °C with high humidity of 82–89%

The Northeast Monsoon officially commenced over Tamil Nadu on Thursday, October 16, 2025, bringing sustained Chennai rains as predicted by the India Meteorological Department. The city is experiencing continuous rainfall with multiple weather alerts issued for the coming days.

IMD Weather Forecast for Chennai

The IMD weather forecast for Chennai predicts sustained rainfall through October 20 with varying intensities. An orange alert was issued for Wednesday morning, warning of moderate rain up to 15 mm per hour accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 41–61 km/h. Authorities caution about waterlogging in low-lying areas, slippery roads, and traffic congestion during peak rainfall.​

Chennai weather today features overcast skies with temperatures ranging from 27 °C to 30 °C. Current conditions show 82% humidity with winds at 5.49 km/h from the east, creating muggy conditions citywide. Visibility has reduced to 5 km due to mist and continuous rainfall.​

Chennai Weather Update: Week Ahead

The Chennai weather update shows persistent rainy conditions:

  • October 16–17: Heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning. Maximum temperatures 30–32 °C, minimum 26–27 °C. Gusty winds reaching 30–40 km/h. Heavy rainfall, particularly in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts.​

  • October 18–19: Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms continuing. Temperatures 29–33 °C daytime, 27 °C nighttime. Rainfall accompanied by squalls in some areas.​

  • October 20: Light to moderate rain expected. Partly cloudy with temperatures 30–33 °C maximum and 27 °C minimum.​

October will see over 20 rainy days with total precipitation between 113–259 mm.​

Related Content
Related Content
Representational Image - null
El Niño and La Niña in India: Causes, Climate Effects, and Weather Implications

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Chennai Weather Alert and Safety Advisory

The Chennai weather alert warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari districts through October 17. A yellow alert remains for Chennai from October 15–17.​

Residents are advised to:

  • Avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall

  • Stay away from waterlogged areas and avoid standing under trees during thunderstorms

  • Exercise caution on wet roads with reduced visibility

  • Monitor local weather updates regularly

The weather in Chennai is influenced by a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal, sustaining moisture for prolonged rainfall. The northeast monsoon typically lasts from October through December, bringing much-needed water resources while requiring vigilance about flooding during peak periods.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score, Round One Day 2 Updates: Ishan Kishan Crosses 150, Jharkhand On Charge

  2. India Tour Of Australia: Shubman Gill-Led Side Land Late In Perth Due To Flight Delay - Video

  3. Gill Hugging Rohit, Kohli's Thumbs-Up And More: Best Moments From Indian Team's Australia Departure

  4. ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table: What Is India's Position After Pakistan's Win Over South Africa?

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Elite Group A Day 1 Report: Siddhesh Lad’s 116, Ajay Mandal Delivers Rescue Ton

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  2. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  3. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  4. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  5. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Women In RSS: A Paradoxical Puzzle

  2. Not Against Hindi, But Imposition’: DMK Reaffirms Tamil Priority Amid Rumours Of Ban

  3. Ashley Tellis Arrest By FBI Triggers Political Debate In India

  4. Day In Pics: October 15, 2025

  5. Prashant Kishor Opts Out Of Contesting From Raghopur: A Strategic Retreat Or Political Realism?

Entertainment News

  1. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  2. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  3. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  4. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  5. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga Dies in Kerala During Ayurvedic Visit

  2. Australia’s High Court Upholds Visa Ban On Candace Owens

  3. Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To 48-Hour Ceasefire: Pakistani Government

  4. Russia Pushes Back Against Trump Warning That The Russian Economy Is Near Collapse

  5. Feds Arrest Indian-American Defence Analyst Ashley Tellis

Latest Stories

  1. Will PM Modi Convince His 'good friend' In US To Not Withdraw From Paris Agreement: Jairam Ramesh

  2. Daily Horoscope For October 16, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Libra, Scorpio, And Pisces

  3. Man City Vs Everton Preview, Premier League 2025-26: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

  4. After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

  5. Student Crackdown In TISS Raises Alarm

  6. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread

  7. 100 Per Cent Increase In Witch-Hunting & Honour Killings In Jharkhand

  8. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports