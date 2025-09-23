El Niño and La Niña in India: Causes, Climate Effects, and Weather Implications

El Niño weakens the monsoon, increasing drought and heat risks, while La Niña strengthens it, raising flood potential. Prepare with drought-resistant crops for El Niño and flood defenses for La Niña.

El Niño and La Niña in India
Representational Image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • El Niño warms Pacific, weakens Indian monsoon causing drought risk and extreme rains.

  • La Niña cools Pacific, strengthens monsoon delivering higher rainfall and potential floods.

  • El Niño increases heatwaves and extreme temperatures; La Niña brings cooler winters.

  • Prepare drought-resilient crops and efficient irrigation for El Niño; flood defenses for La Niña.

El Niño and La Niña are two powerful climate phenomena that significantly influence weather patterns across the globe, with particularly profound effects on India's climate and monsoon systems. These opposing climate cycles, collectively known as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), represent one of the most important drivers of year-to-year climate variability worldwide.

What Are El Niño and La Niña?

El Nino and La Nina are opposite phases of a natural climate pattern occurring across the tropical Pacific Ocean. El Niño, meaning "little boy" in Spanish, describes the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, typically lasting 9 to 12 months. La Niña, meaning "little girl," represents the cooling phase characterized by cooler-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean.

Both phenomena are irregular and unpredictable, occurring at intervals of 2 to 7 years on average. La Nina events typically last longer than El Nino, often extending from one to three years, with the longest recorded La Nina lasting 33 months.

The Science Behind El Niño and La Niña

Under normal conditions, strong trade winds blow from east to west across the Pacific Ocean, pushing warm surface water toward Asia and allowing cold, nutrient-rich water to rise near the Americas. During El Nino events, these trade winds weaken or reverse direction, causing warm water to spread eastward. This disrupts normal atmospheric circulation patterns, with rising air motion increasing over the central and eastern Pacific.

La Niña represents the opposite scenario. Trade winds strengthen beyond normal intensity, pushing more warm water toward Asia while increasing the upwelling of cold water along the American coast. This creates stronger atmospheric circulation patterns with increased rainfall over Indonesia and decreased precipitation over the central Pacific.

Key Differences Between El Niño and La Niña

El Niño warms sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean by at least 0.5 degrees Celsius above the long-term average, while La Niña cools the same region by similar amounts. These temperature variations trigger cascading effects throughout the global climate system. El Nino reduces Atlantic hurricane activity due to increased wind shear, while La Nina decreases wind shear and increases hurricane likelihood.

Causes of El Niño and La Nina

The exact causes of El Nino and La Nina remain one of climate science's most intriguing mysteries. While scientists understand the mechanisms once these phenomena begin, the initial triggers that cause trade winds to weaken or strengthen remain unknown. These events represent natural oscillations in the climate system, driven by the complex interplay between ocean temperatures and atmospheric circulation patterns.

How El Niño and La Niña Affect Global Weather Patterns

ENSO events affect weather patterns across multiple continents. El Nino typically brings wetter conditions to the southern United States, increased flooding in Peru and Ecuador, and drier conditions in Australia and Southeast Asia. La Nina produces opposite effects, often leading to drought in the southern United States while bringing heavy rains to Australia and Southeast Asia.

null - PTI
What Causes Floods? Exploring Prevention, Preparedness, and Response

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

El Niño and La Niña's Impact on Indian Weather

India's relationship with ENSO events is critical due to heavy dependence on monsoon rainfall for agriculture and water resources. El Niño generally weakens the Indian monsoon, resulting in reduced rainfall and increased drought risk. Since 1950, there have been 16 El Niño years, with seven experiencing below-normal monsoon rainfall.

During El Niño events, states like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh experience deficit rainfall with probabilities of 82% and 89% respectively. The impact is particularly strong during the latter half of the monsoon season, especially affecting September rainfall.

La Nina typically strengthens the Indian monsoon, leading to normal or above-normal rainfall across most of the country. Tamil Nadu experiences excessive rainfall with 111% of the long-period average, while Andhra Pradesh receives above-normal rainfall at 108% during La Nina years.

Recent research reveals that while El Nino reduces overall seasonal rainfall, it increases the likelihood of extreme daily rainfall events in India's wettest regions by 43% across monsoon-affected areas. Temperature effects are equally significant, with El Nino years bringing increased heat waves and 19% increases in surface maximum temperatures. La Niña brings cooler temperatures and more severe winters to northern India.

How to Prepare for El Niño or La Niña Conditions

Preparation for ENSO events requires coordinated efforts across multiple sectors. For El Niño preparations, farmers should focus on drought-resistant crop varieties and efficient irrigation systems. Water resource management becomes critical, as reduced rainfall can severely strain reservoirs and groundwater supplies.

La Niña preparation involves managing excess water and preparing for harsh winter conditions. While La Niña generally benefits agriculture through increased monsoon rainfall, it can also lead to flooding and waterlogging. Infrastructure preparation for severe winters, including energy supply planning for increased heating demands, becomes essential.

The Indian Meteorological Department continuously monitors sea surface temperature changes and issues monthly ENSO bulletins to help various sectors prepare. Current forecasts indicate a 71% probability of La Niña developing between October and December 2025, with potential implications for India's upcoming winter season.

Published At:
