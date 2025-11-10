Red Fort Blast: Maharashtra and UP on High Alert After Deadly Explosion

A car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort metro station killed at least eight and injured 24 on Monday evening.
Maharashtra police issued a statewide high alert, with enhanced security at key sites in Mumbai and other cities.
Officials said all district and city commanders have been directed to stay vigilant to prevent any untoward incidents.
Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh on high alert in the wake of the blast at Red Fort. Police in various regions of the state have been instructed to remain vigilant.
A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people, officials said.
Delhi Police chief claim that explosion occured in slow moving vehicle near Red Fort traffic signal around 6.52 pm; occupants were present.
Twenty-four people were injured in the explosion that occurred on a busy evening when the area was teeming with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital a few kilometres away.
Following an explosion in a car parked close to the Red Fort metro station in New Delhi on Monday night, a high alert has been issued throughout Maharashtra, and security has been strengthened at key locations, according to authorities.
There is a "precautionary alert" for Mumbai, according to a top police officer.
"All the unit commanders at the district level in Maharashtra and commissioners of cities have been instructed to remain alert to avoid any untoward incidents", a police official said.
Police are maintaining a strong vigil and stepped up security at important places and vital installations in the state and Mumbai, the official said.
This is a developing story.