PM Modi Visits Bhutan For Fourth King’s 70th Birthday, To Launch Hydropower Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Bhutan on Tuesday to join celebrations marking the 70th birthday of the fourth king, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, and to advance ties between the two countries. According to PTI, Modi will meet King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck, the fourth king and his father, and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay during the trip.
"I am confident that my visit will further deepen our bonds of friendship and strengthen our efforts towards shared progress and prosperity," Modi said in a statement before embarking on the visit. "It would be my honour to join the people of Bhutan as they mark the 70th birth anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth King," he added.
Modi noted that the exposition of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India during the Global Peace Prayer Festival in Bhutan reflects the two countries’ deep-rooted civilisational and spiritual ties.
The visit will also mark another major milestone in the energy partnership between India and Bhutan with the inauguration of the Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project, the prime minister said. "This visit will add new vigour to our bilateral relations," he added.
India and Bhutan, Modi said, enjoy "exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation, rooted in deep mutual trust, understanding, and goodwill." He described the partnership as "a key pillar of our Neighbourhood First Policy and a model for exemplary friendly relations between neighbouring countries."
In a post on X, Modi wrote: "Leaving for Bhutan, where I will attend various programmes. This visit comes at a time when Bhutan is marking the 70th birthday of His Majesty the Fourth King. I will be holding talks with His Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth King and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay."
