Dallas Mavericks 116-114 Milwaukee Bucks, NBA 2025-26: Antetokounmpo Stars In Win
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and Ryan Rollins put Milwaukee ahead for good with a driving layup with 17.9 seconds left as the Bucks rallied from a 13-point deficit early in the period to beat the Dallas Mavericks 116-114 on Monday night. Kyle Kuzma added a season-high 26 points off the bench for the Bucks, closing with a dunk with 14 seconds left after stealing a Dallas inbound pass when intended recipient Cooper Flagg slipped just beyond the 3-point line.
