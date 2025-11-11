Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Speaking on JioStar's show ‘Celebrating Champions’, Muzumdar reflected on the journey behind the victory and the legacy of the players who paved the way, among other things. Honouring former players like Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj who laid the foundation for this victory, the 50-year-old said: "I truly enjoyed watching Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and all our players take the trophy around the boundary to their seniors who helped build women's cricket.